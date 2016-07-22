DVD Review: Randy Orton: RKO Outta Nowhere

Certificate: 15

Running Time: 6hrs 33mins (393mins)

Discs: 3

Disc 1

RKO Outta Nowhere

Debut

OVW Debut: Randy Orton v Johnny Spade – OVW • June 24, 2000

A Dark Match

Randy Orton v Flash Flanagan – RAW [Non-Televised] • April 16, 2001

John Cena

Randy Orton v Prototype – OVW • June 16, 2001

Undertaker

WWE Undisputed Championship Match: Undertaker v Randy Orton – SmackDown • May 30, 2002

Undertaker v Randy Orton – SmackDown • May 30, 2002 Evolution

6-Man Elimination Tag Team Match: Dudley Boyz v Evolution – RAW • July 14, 2003

Dudley Boyz v Evolution – RAW • July 14, 2003 Chris Jericho

Intercontinental Championship Match: Chris Jericho v Randy Orton – RAW • July 5, 2004

Chris Jericho v Randy Orton – RAW • July 5, 2004 Edge

Intercontinental Championship Match: Edge v Randy Orton – RAW • July 19, 2004

Edge v Randy Orton – RAW • July 19, 2004 Triple H

Randy Orton v Triple H: RAW [Non-Televised] • December 13, 2004

Disc 2

Stories

The Hardy Boyz

World Tag Team Championship Match: Rated RKO v The Hardy Boyz – RAW • November 27, 2006

Rated RKO v The Hardy Boyz – RAW • November 27, 2006 Shawn Michaels

WWE Championship Match: Shawn Michaels v Randy Orton – Survivor Series • November 18, 2007

Shawn Michaels v Randy Orton – Survivor Series • November 18, 2007 Jeff Hardy

WWE Championship Match: Jeff Hardy v Randy Orton – Royal Rumble • January 27, 2008

Jeff Hardy v Randy Orton – Royal Rumble • January 27, 2008 CM Punk

Last Man Standing Match: Randy Orton v CM Punk – Extreme Rules • May 1, 2011

Randy Orton v CM Punk – Extreme Rules • May 1, 2011 Dolph Ziggler

Randy Orton v Dolph Ziggler – RAW • August 29, 2011

Disc 3

Christian

Steel Cage Match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Randy Orton v Christian – SmackDown • August 30, 2011

Randy Orton v Christian – SmackDown • August 30, 2011 The Ladder Match

Money in the Bank Ladder Match: CM Punk v Sheamus v Daniel Bryan v Randy Orton v Christian v Rob Van Dam – Money in the Bank • July 14, 2013

CM Punk v Sheamus v Daniel Bryan v Randy Orton v Christian v Rob Van Dam – Money in the Bank • July 14, 2013 John Cena

TLC Unification Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship: John Cena v Randy Orton – Tables, Ladders, Chairs • December 15, 2013

John Cena v Randy Orton – Tables, Ladders, Chairs • December 15, 2013 Dean Ambrose

Randy Orton v Dean Ambrose – RAW • July 7, 2014

Seth Rollins

Randy Orton v Seth Rollins – WrestleMania 31 • March 29, 2015

Kevin Owens & Cesaro

No.1 Contenders Triple Threat Match: Randy Orton v Kevin Owens v Cesaro – RAW • August 10, 2015

Randy Orton v Kevin Owens v Cesaro – RAW • August 10, 2015 What’s Next?

AAARRRR-KAAAAAAAAY-OHHHHHHHHH!!!

With DDP being so synonymous with the cutter, it was always going to take someone special to be able to perform the move and make it his own. Randy Orton did that and did it so well that for a fair percentage of the fans, if they saw someone on the indy scene do it, they’re more likely to call it an RKO than a Diamond Cutter (which, ironically, is what Page did in WCW as it relates to the Ace Crusher).

This set chronicles Randall Keith Orton’s journey from his beginnings in OVW, on to his call up to the main roster and his debut on Smackdown (against Bob “I’m going to chop respect into you” Holly), through the growth of his career as part of Evolution and on to his current main-event veteran status.

Each match is preceding by a short introduction where Orton discusses an aspect of why the match is taking place. The match is then shown in its original format, commentary and all (so yes, you do have Jim Cornette calling Kenny Bolin a bastard, though the pay-off to that is the 4:3 ratio on the earlier contests).

Randy is a very affable subject and shows great respect for the business, for his position in the company, the veterans who helped him come up, while the matches have been selected very well to maximise the different opponents Orton has faced over the years.

What I mean by that is there is very little overlap with opponents (which has been an issue in previous career retrospectives) and there is little repetition in match types. Of course, there are a lot of singles matches, but gimmicks and / or a title being on the line make up for that.

Overview

There isn’t a dud match on the disc, with some of them being absolutely epic in scope or execution.

Watching Randy in his early outings is a nice trip down memory lane and makes you realise he has been busting his arse for the better part of 16yrs now. A dark match against long-time indy talent Flash Flanagan sees Orton pull out a slingshot Wheelbarrow Suplex that I’d never seen before and his contents against John Cena, Christian, The Shield, HBK, CM Punk, Jeff Hardy (at arguably Hardy’s peak of popularity) are great.

This is a fantastic release and I was genuinely surprised at how likeable Orton was during the talking-head segments before each match.

An easy recommendation as a must-buy for your collection, with the only disappointment being that there is nothing from his great feud with Hall of Pain-era Mark Henry.

If you buy the Blu-Ray version, you get the following additional content -:

Blu-ray Exclusive

Intercontinental Championship Match: Randy Orton v Shelton Benjamin – Bad Blood • June 13, 2004

Randy Orton v Shelton Benjamin – Bad Blood • June 13, 2004 No Holds Barred Match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Randy Orton v Christian – SummerSlam • August 14, 2011

Randy Orton v Christian – SummerSlam • August 14, 2011 Randy Orton v Damien Sandow – NXT • March 27, 2013

Randy Orton & Team Hell No v The Shield – SmackDown • June 14, 2013

Points: 9/10