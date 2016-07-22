WWE Spoilers: Iron Man Match announced for Roadblock: End of the Line

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

07092016-sasha-banks-charlotte

The second edition of WWE Roadblock: End of the Line will be a RAW-exclusive pay-per-view and will come to you, live on the WWE Network, on December 18 from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. As announced on RAW, Roadblock will feature a 30-Minute Iron Man Match for the RAW Women’s Championship in addition to a one-on-one match between Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho. Here is the updated card for Roadblock:

  • RAW Women’s Championship: 30-Minute Iron Man Match: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Charlotte
  • WWE Universal Championship: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns
  • Seth Rollins vs. Chris Jericho

In the 30-Minute Iron Man Match, a timer will be set for 30 minutes and whoever scores the most falls by either pinfall, submission, disqualification, or count-out will win the match and walk out as the RAW Women’s Champion. This will be the first Iron Man Match in WWE since October of last year when Bayley and Sasha Banks competed for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: Respect.

What do you think of the updated card? Post your comments in the box below.

Tags

  • Roxanne

    Why bother with the Iron Man match they may as well just give the title to Charlotte now, we all know she’s going to win because WWE doesn’t want to break her PPV steak.

Latest Articles

The Expanded Universe Strikes Back! 10 Star Wars Stories Disney would rather you forgot

GJ Harris
Movie Blogs

The Expanded Universe Strikes Back! 10 Star Wars Stories Disney would rather you forgot

GJ Harris
Movie Blogs

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: December 20, 2016

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: December 20, 2016

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: December 19, 2016

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: December 19, 2016

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE Roadblock: End of the Line 2016 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

WWE Roadblock: End of the Line 2016 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE (RAW) Roadblock 2016

Matthew Martin
WWE

Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE (RAW) Roadblock 2016

Matthew Martin
WWE

WWE Spoilers: Final card for Roadblock: End of the Line 2016

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Final card for Roadblock: End of the Line 2016

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Tribute to the Troops 2016 Results

Cassidy
WWE Show Reports

WWE Tribute to the Troops 2016 Results

Cassidy
WWE Show Reports

WWE Spoilers: Four new matches announced for Roadblock: End of the Line

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Four new matches announced for Roadblock: End of the Line

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: December 13, 2016

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: December 13, 2016

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: December 12, 2016

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: December 12, 2016

Cassidy
WWE Raw

Let’s talk about blowing up the Death Star…

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

Let’s talk about blowing up the Death Star…

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: December 6, 2016

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: December 6, 2016

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown