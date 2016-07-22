WWE Spoilers: Iron Man Match announced for Roadblock: End of the Line

The second edition of WWE Roadblock: End of the Line will be a RAW-exclusive pay-per-view and will come to you, live on the WWE Network, on December 18 from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. As announced on RAW, Roadblock will feature a 30-Minute Iron Man Match for the RAW Women’s Championship in addition to a one-on-one match between Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho. Here is the updated card for Roadblock:

RAW Women’s Championship: 30-Minute Iron Man Match: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Charlotte

WWE Universal Championship: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins vs. Chris Jericho

In the 30-Minute Iron Man Match, a timer will be set for 30 minutes and whoever scores the most falls by either pinfall, submission, disqualification, or count-out will win the match and walk out as the RAW Women’s Champion. This will be the first Iron Man Match in WWE since October of last year when Bayley and Sasha Banks competed for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: Respect.

