WWE WrestleMania 32 free on the WWE Network for new subscribers

WWE Has announced WWE Wrestlemania 32 will be FREE for new subscribers of the WWE Network. New subscribers will receive a 1 month free trial, so if you subscribe today (March 6th) you’ll get to watch WWE Roadblock (March 12th) and WWE WrestleMania 32 (April 3rd). As long as you cancel before April 6th you won’t need to pay anything.

To sign up for your free month just go to WWE Network and follow the instructions from there.

If you are signing up, remember to check out the WWE’s Terms and Conditions page for full details.