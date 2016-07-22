WWE SmackDown Results: August 6, 2015

A War Between Families.

The 833rd edition of WWE Thursday Night SmackDown came to you from the Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, CA. Together with Dean Ambrose and Randy Orton, Roman Reigns was able to take down Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, & Sheamus in 6-Man Tag action on RAW, but now “The Big Dog” will face another tough test on SmackDown as Reigns will go one-on-one with “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev! In what is sure to be a hard-hitting collision between two intense Superstars, who will emerge victorious? While Roman Reigns is sure to have the momentum heading into the match, Rusev’s win/loss record speaks for itself, having only lost a few times this calendar year. Will Bray Wyatt show up on SmackDown with revenge in mind?

Match Results

6-Man Tag: Mark Henry & The Prime Time Players def. The New Day by Mark Henry pinning Kofi Kingston following the World’s Strongest Slam.

Charlotte (with Becky Lynch) def. Naomi (with Tamina & Sasha Banks) by DQ after Sasha Banks interferes.

Naomi & Sasha Banks (with Tamina) def. Charlotte & Becky Lynch by Naomi rolling up Charlotte.

Stardust def. Zack Ryder by pin following the Queen’s Crossbow.

Roman Reigns (with Lana) def. Rusev (with Summer Rae) by pin following the Spear.

