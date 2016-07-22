WWE: Full roster revealed for WWE 2K15

During the SummerSlam Confidential yesterday in Los Angeles, a number of WWE Superstars and Divas were on hand as the full roster was revealed for the next installment of the WWE video game franchise, WWE 2K15, which will be available on October 28 in North America and October 31 internationally and will be available on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One. The following Superstars and Divas have been confirmed for the game (with more Superstars and Divas likely being added later as downloadable content):

AJ Lee

Alberto Del Rio

Bad News Barrett

Batista

Big E

Big Show

Booker T

Bray Wyatt (debut)

Brie Bella

Brock Lesnar

Cameron (playable character debut)

Cesaro

Chris Jericho

CM Punk

Cody Rhodes

Curtis Axel (debut)

Damien Sandow

Daniel Bryan

Darren Young

Dean Ambrose

Dolph Ziggler

Erick Rowan (debut)

Fandango

Goldust

Hulk Hogan

Jack Swagger

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

John Cena

Justin Gabriel

Kane

Kevin Nash

Kofi Kingston

Luke Harper (debut)

Mark Henry

Naomi (playable character debut)

Natalya

Nikki Bella

R-Truth

Randy Orton

Rey Mysterio

Ric Flair

Rob Van Dam

Roman Reigns

Ryback

Santino Marella

Seth Rollins

Shawn Michaels

Sheamus

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Sting (debut)

Summer Rae

Tamina (debut)

The Miz

The Rock

The Undertaker

Titus O’Neil

Triple H

Tyson Kidd

Xavier Woods (debut)

The “crow” and “retro” versions of Sting are only available if you either pre-order WWE 2K15 or purchase the special Hulkamania Edition. Only buyers of the Hulkamania Edition will have access to 2002-2005 era Hulk Hogan and the nWo “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan.

Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Curtis Axel, Xavier Woods, Tamina, and Sting will all be making their WWE video game debut in WWE 2K15. In addition, Naomi & Cameron will be making their debuts as playable characters in the game (they appeared in WWE 2K14 as The Funkadactyls, but were only used during Brodus Clay’s entrance).

The announcement was also made at the panel that WWE 2K15 will feature the NXT brand as NXT will be a part of the myCareer mode where players will have to start their career in the NXT developmental system before graduating to the main roster.

