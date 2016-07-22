WWE: Full roster revealed for WWE 2K15

Posted on
During the SummerSlam Confidential yesterday in Los Angeles, a number of WWE Superstars and Divas were on hand as the full roster was revealed for the next installment of the WWE video game franchise, WWE 2K15, which will be available on October 28 in North America and October 31 internationally and will be available on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One. The following Superstars and Divas have been confirmed for the game (with more Superstars and Divas likely being added later as downloadable content):

  • AJ Lee
  • Alberto Del Rio
  • Bad News Barrett
  • Batista
  • Big E
  • Big Show
  • Booker T
  • Bray Wyatt (debut)
  • Brie Bella
  • Brock Lesnar
  • Cameron (playable character debut)
  • Cesaro
  • Chris Jericho
  • CM Punk
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Curtis Axel (debut)
  • Damien Sandow
  • Daniel Bryan
  • Darren Young
  • Dean Ambrose
  • Dolph Ziggler
  • Erick Rowan (debut)
  • Fandango
  • Goldust
  • Hulk Hogan
  • Jack Swagger
  • Jey Uso
  • Jimmy Uso
  • John Cena
  • Justin Gabriel
  • Kane
  • Kevin Nash
  • Kofi Kingston
  • Luke Harper (debut)
  • Mark Henry
  • Naomi (playable character debut)
  • Natalya
  • Nikki Bella
  • R-Truth
  • Randy Orton
  • Rey Mysterio
  • Ric Flair
  • Rob Van Dam
  • Roman Reigns
  • Ryback
  • Santino Marella
  • Seth Rollins
  • Shawn Michaels
  • Sheamus
  • Stone Cold Steve Austin
  • Sting (debut)
  • Summer Rae
  • Tamina (debut)
  • The Miz
  • The Rock
  • The Undertaker
  • Titus O’Neil
  • Triple H
  • Tyson Kidd
  • Xavier Woods (debut)

The “crow” and “retro” versions of Sting are only available if you either pre-order WWE 2K15 or purchase the special Hulkamania Edition. Only buyers of the Hulkamania Edition will have access to 2002-2005 era Hulk Hogan and the nWo “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan.

Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Curtis Axel, Xavier Woods, Tamina, and Sting will all be making their WWE video game debut in WWE 2K15. In addition, Naomi & Cameron will be making their debuts as playable characters in the game (they appeared in WWE 2K14 as The Funkadactyls, but were only used during Brodus Clay’s entrance).

The announcement was also made at the panel that WWE 2K15 will feature the NXT brand as NXT will be a part of the myCareer mode where players will have to start their career in the NXT developmental system before graduating to the main roster.

