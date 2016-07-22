WWE: Full roster revealed for WWE 2K15

WWE: Full roster revealed for WWE 2K15Posted on August 17, 2014 by Cassidy Wrestling NewsShare On: Tweet During the SummerSlam Confidential yesterday in Los Angeles, a number of WWE Superstars and Divas were on hand as the full roster was revealed for the next installment of the WWE video game franchise, WWE 2K15, which will be available on October 28 in North America and October 31 internationally and will be available on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One. The following Superstars and Divas have been confirmed for the game (with more Superstars and Divas likely being added later as downloadable content): AJ Lee Alberto Del Rio Bad News Barrett Batista Big E Big Show Booker T Bray Wyatt (debut) Brie Bella Brock Lesnar Cameron (playable character debut) Cesaro Chris Jericho CM Punk Cody Rhodes Curtis Axel (debut) Damien Sandow Daniel Bryan Darren Young Dean Ambrose Dolph Ziggler Erick Rowan (debut) Fandango Goldust Hulk Hogan Jack Swagger Jey Uso Jimmy Uso John Cena Justin Gabriel Kane Kevin Nash Kofi Kingston Luke Harper (debut) Mark Henry Naomi (playable character debut) Natalya Nikki Bella R-Truth Randy Orton Rey Mysterio Ric Flair Rob Van Dam Roman Reigns Ryback Santino Marella Seth Rollins Shawn Michaels Sheamus Stone Cold Steve Austin Sting (debut) Summer Rae Tamina (debut) The Miz The Rock The Undertaker Titus O’Neil Triple H Tyson Kidd Xavier Woods (debut) The “crow” and “retro” versions of Sting are only available if you either pre-order WWE 2K15 or purchase the special Hulkamania Edition. Only buyers of the Hulkamania Edition will have access to 2002-2005 era Hulk Hogan and the nWo “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan. Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, Curtis Axel, Xavier Woods, Tamina, and Sting will all be making their WWE video game debut in WWE 2K15. In addition, Naomi & Cameron will be making their debuts as playable characters in the game (they appeared in WWE 2K14 as The Funkadactyls, but were only used during Brodus Clay’s entrance). The announcement was also made at the panel that WWE 2K15 will feature the NXT brand as NXT will be a part of the myCareer mode where players will have to start their career in the NXT developmental system before graduating to the main roster. Will you be buying WWE 2K15? Post your comments in the box below.