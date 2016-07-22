WWE: Sting makes TV debut for WWE 2K15

Last week, former WCW and TNA star Sting sent out two cryptic tweets, one of his face and the other with the date, “7.14.14”. The reason behind these tweets were revealed on last night’s RAW when a promo video for the upcoming video game, WWE 2K15, aired. The video featured the legend himself as Sting made his television debut for WWE in the promo video as the video made the grand reveal that the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion will be an exclusive pre-order bonus for the video game as both the black-and-white face-painted Sting and the “vintage” blonde Sting will be playable characters in the WWE 2K15 game. In an interview with WWE.com, Sting commented on his inclusion in the game, “The only thing for sure about Sting is nothing’s for sure, except my debut in WWE 2K15” with 2K Games’ Vice President of Marketing Chris Snyder adding, “We’re eager to introduce fans to Sting in a compelling new way, while debuting the next generation of gaming in the ‘WWE 2K’ franchise. Pre-ordering ‘WWE 2K15’ is the ultimate way to embrace the history and individuality of Sting’s impressive career”. This will be the first time that Sting has ever been an official part of a WWE video game. WWE 2K15 will be released in North America on October 28, 2014 and internationally on October 31, 2014 and will be available on Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 3.

