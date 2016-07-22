WWE: Details Revealed About New WWE Network

After officially announcing on television a couple of weeks ago that the WWE Network will be coming in 2012, some new details have surfaced about the 24/7 channel for all things WWE. In an e-mail survey sent to U.S. fans who they thought might be interested in the new network, WWE brought up the idea of having WWE’s big four pay-per-views (Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series) available for free on the WWE Network instead of having to purchase them on pay-per-view. The survey suggests that fans would get the same quality of matches they get on the WWE’s biggest pay-per-view events without having to pay $49.99 (for high-definition) for Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series, not to mention paying $64.95 (high-definition) for WrestleMania.

As it stands right now, WWE is looking to charge between $7 and $12 a month for the WWE Network, which would be packaged with 30 additional networks, such as the NFL Network, NBA TV, Fuel TV, and Fox Business Network. In addition to showing repeats of that week’s RAW and SmackDown episodes, the WWE Network will feature shows from the huge WWE library, which contains footage from WCW, ECW, NWA, and AWA. The WWE Network will also feature two new, live in-ring shows and a new interactive show.

As the television promos have revealed, the WWE Network will be launching at a currently unknown date in 2012 and will only be available in the United States.

