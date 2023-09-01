Sumo wrestling is a fascinating and unique sport that originated in Japan. If you’ve ever wondered, “Can I watch Sumo wrestling?”

the answer is a resounding yes! Sumo wrestling matches are open to the public, and there are various ways you can experience this traditional Japanese sport.

If you want to witness the thrill of Sumo wrestling up close, attending a tournament is the way to go. These tournaments, known as basho, take place six times a year in different cities across Japan. The most prestigious tournaments are held in Tokyo at the Kokugikan, which is the home stadium for professional sumo.

During a tournament, wrestlers from different sumo stables compete against each other in a round-robin format. The wrestlers are divided into different divisions based on their rank, with the top division being called makuuchi. The matches can be intense and full of excitement as these powerful athletes battle it out on the dohyō (sumo ring).

Tickets:

If you’re planning to attend a sumo tournament, it’s advisable to purchase your tickets in advance. Tickets can be bought online or at designated ticket outlets. Prices vary depending on the seating section and day of the tournament.

Tip: If you’re on a budget or unable to secure tickets for the main arena, some tournaments have standing-room-only tickets available for purchase at the venue.

Watching Sumo on Television