Can I Watch Sumo Wrestling?By Coder| September 1, 2023 Wrestling Sumo wrestling is a fascinating and unique sport that originated in Japan. If you’ve ever wondered, “Can I watch Sumo wrestling?” the answer is a resounding yes! Sumo wrestling matches are open to the public, and there are various ways you can experience this traditional Japanese sport. Attending Sumo Tournaments If you want to witness the thrill of Sumo wrestling up close, attending a tournament is the way to go. These tournaments, known as basho, take place six times a year in different cities across Japan. The most prestigious tournaments are held in Tokyo at the Kokugikan, which is the home stadium for professional sumo. During a tournament, wrestlers from different sumo stables compete against each other in a round-robin format. The wrestlers are divided into different divisions based on their rank, with the top division being called makuuchi. The matches can be intense and full of excitement as these powerful athletes battle it out on the dohyō (sumo ring). Tickets: If you’re planning to attend a sumo tournament, it’s advisable to purchase your tickets in advance. Tickets can be bought online or at designated ticket outlets. Prices vary depending on the seating section and day of the tournament. Tip: If you’re on a budget or unable to secure tickets for the main arena, some tournaments have standing-room-only tickets available for purchase at the venue. Watching Sumo on Television If traveling to Japan isn’t feasible for you, fear not! You can still watch sumo wrestling from anywhere in the world through television broadcasts. In Japan, televised sumo matches attract millions of viewers who tune in daily during tournaments. NHK: NHK, the national public broadcaster in Japan, provides extensive coverage of sumo tournaments. They air the matches live and also offer daily highlights and commentary. NHK World, an international version of NHK, broadcasts sumo matches with English commentary for viewers outside Japan. Online Streaming: Several online platforms offer live streaming of sumo tournaments. Some of these services require a subscription, while others provide free access to certain matches or highlights. Visiting Sumo Stables If you’re interested in getting a glimpse behind the scenes and seeing sumo wrestlers in training, you can visit a sumo stable. Sumo stables are where wrestlers live and train together under the guidance of their stablemaster. Etiquette: When visiting a sumo stable, it’s important to observe proper etiquette. This includes making a reservation in advance and following any rules or instructions provided by the stable. It is customary to bring a small gift as a token of appreciation for allowing you to visit. In Conclusion Sumo wrestling is not only an ancient sport but also an integral part of Japanese culture. Whether you choose to attend a tournament, watch on television, or visit a sumo stable, there are plenty of opportunities to experience this unique sport firsthand. So go ahead and immerse yourself in the world of sumo wrestling!