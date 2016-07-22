WWE: Complete list of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Inductees

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

The WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is an annual WrestleMania weekend tradition that celebrates the greatest Superstars and entertainers that have stepped foot in a wrestling ring. Boasting the likes of Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, The Ultimate Warrior, Eddie Guerrero, Mick Foley, Booker T, Sting, Ric Flair, Trish Stratus, Andre The Giant, Roddy Piper, The Fabulous Freebirds, The Four Horsemen, and countless other legends, the WWE Hall of Fame has become the most important, career-defining institution in the wrestling world and this year’s ceremony will welcome eight new deserving legends to an already impressive list of wrestling royalty. The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will air live on the WWE Network this Friday night, March 31, at 8/7c from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. Here is the list of inductees and inductors for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony:

  • Kurt Angle (to be inducted by John Cena)
  • The Rock N’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) (to be inducted by Jim Cornette)
  • Theodore Long (to be inducted by JBL & Ron Simmons)
  • Diamond Dallas Page (to be inducted by Eric Bischoff)
  • Beth Phoenix (to be inducted by Natalya)
  • “Ravishing” Rick Rude (to be inducted by Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat)
  • Eric LeGrand (Warrior Award Recipient) (to be inducted by Dana Warrior)

What do you think of this year’s inductees? Post your comments in the box below.

