WWE Spoilers: Two big matches announced for SummerSlam!

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

2013-wwe-chris-jericho

The 27th annual WWE SummerSlam will come to you, live on the WWE Network and select pay-per-view providers, two weeks from Sunday on August 17 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. As announced on RAW, Chris Jericho will face Bray Wyatt in a rematch from Battleground and Stephanie McMahon will compete for the first time in over ten years. Here is the updated card:

  • WWE World Heavyweight Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
  • Brie Bella vs. Stephanie McMahon
  • Chris Jericho vs. Bray Wyatt

What do you think of these new matches? Post your comments in the box below.

Tags

Latest Articles

REVIEW: A Wrinkle in Time means well, and half works

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

REVIEW: A Wrinkle in Time means well, and half works

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

REVIEW : The Strangers: Prey at Night is equally boring and bewildering

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

REVIEW : The Strangers: Prey at Night is equally boring and bewildering

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE Fastlane 2018

Matthew Martin
WWE

Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE Fastlane 2018

Matthew Martin
WWE

WWE Spoilers: Final card for Fastlane 2018

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Final card for Fastlane 2018

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: March 6, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: March 6, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: March 5, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: March 5, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

REVIEW: ANNIHILATION is simply mesmerizing (with or without spoilers)

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

REVIEW: ANNIHILATION is simply mesmerizing (with or without spoilers)

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

WWE Spoilers: WWE Title match changed to a Six Pack Challenge at Fastlane

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: WWE Title match changed to a Six Pack Challenge at Fastlane

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: February 27, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: February 27, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown