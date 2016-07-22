WWE Spoilers: Two big matches announced for SummerSlam!

The 27th annual WWE SummerSlam will come to you, live on the WWE Network and select pay-per-view providers, two weeks from Sunday on August 17 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. As announced on RAW, Chris Jericho will face Bray Wyatt in a rematch from Battleground and Stephanie McMahon will compete for the first time in over ten years. Here is the updated card:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

Brie Bella vs. Stephanie McMahon

Chris Jericho vs. Bray Wyatt

