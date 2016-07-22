WWE: Name Change for Next Month’s Pay-Per-View

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

As revealed during WWE Over The Limit last night, WWE’s June pay-per-view, Fatal 4-Way, has undergone a name change as the pay-per-view will now be called Capitol Punishment. Appropriate to the new name, WWE Capitol Punishment will come to you, live on pay-per-view on June 19 from the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. The idea behind the new event is that WWE has invited members of United States Congress and the Forest Reserve to attend the pay-per-view. It’s currently unknown if WWE will host Capitol Punishment in Washington, D.C. every year as part of the theme.

