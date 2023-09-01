Can You Do Submissions in Wrestling?

Wrestling is a combat sport that has been practiced for centuries, with its origins dating back to ancient civilizations. It is a physically demanding and highly technical sport that requires strength, agility, and strategy.

One of the key elements in wrestling is the application of various techniques to gain control over your opponent. While many people associate wrestling with powerful throws and takedowns, there is another aspect of the sport that often goes unnoticed – submissions.

What are Submissions?

Submissions are techniques used in wrestling to force an opponent to surrender by applying pressure or causing discomfort to specific body parts. These techniques aim to immobilize or manipulate an opponent’s joints or muscles, making it extremely difficult for them to escape or resist further attacks.

Submissions can be categorized into two main types:

Pinning Submissions: These submissions are applied when a wrestler aims to keep their opponent’s shoulders on the mat for a specific duration, typically resulting in a win by pinfall.

Submission Holds: These submissions focus on Targeting specific body parts such as limbs or the neck, causing pain or discomfort and potentially leading to a submission victory if the opponent taps out.

Famous Submission Moves in Wrestling

In professional wrestling, there have been numerous iconic submission moves that have captivated audiences worldwide. These moves not only showcase the technical prowess of the wrestlers but also add an element of drama and excitement to matches. Let’s take a look at some of these famous submission holds:

The Sharpshooter

The Sharpshooter is a submission hold popularized by Bret “The Hitman” Hart. This move involves the wrestler stepping between their opponent’s legs, turning them over onto their stomach, and then sitting down, applying pressure to the lower back and legs. The Sharpshooter is known for its ability to generate immense pain and has led to many victories throughout Bret Hart’s career.

The Ankle Lock

Another well-known submission hold is the Ankle Lock, famously used by Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle. This move Targets the ankle joint by applying a twisting or torquing force using both hands. The Ankle Lock can cause excruciating pain and often forces opponents to submit quickly to avoid potential injury.

The Crossface

The Crossface is a submission hold that involves the wrestler lying on their opponent’s back, applying pressure on their face and neck with one arm while using their other arm for support. This move restricts the opponent’s breathing and can lead to a quick submission if they are unable to escape its grip.

Submission Techniques in Amateur Wrestling

While professional wrestling often incorporates theatrical elements, amateur wrestling focuses on strict rules and regulations. In amateur wrestling, submissions are not allowed due to safety concerns. Instead, wrestlers aim to score points by executing takedowns or gaining control over their opponents through various means such as pins or technical falls.

However, it’s important to note that some wrestling styles do incorporate submission techniques:

Grappling: Grappling arts such as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu or Submission Wrestling involve utilizing submissions as a primary method of winning matches.

Catch Wrestling: Catch Wrestling is a style of wrestling that allows submissions, focusing on joint locks and holds.

Conclusion

While submissions may not be a prominent aspect of traditional wrestling, they play a significant role in professional wrestling and other grappling-based combat sports. Whether it’s the application of submission holds in pro wrestling or the utilization of submissions in styles like Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, these techniques add depth and excitement to the world of wrestling.

So, the next time you watch a wrestling match, keep an eye out for those captivating submission moves that can turn the tide of a bout in an instant!