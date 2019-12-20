REVIEW: Gretel & Hansel is a half-measure horror
A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood, what could go wrong?
Mortal Kombat is still awesome…twenty-five years later
We're looking back on some of the great and most memorable movies from 1995. Up first is a cult classic that remains on the best video game adaptations ever...
Star Trek Picard S01E02 Review: Maps and Legends – Asks a lot of questions (and that’s it)
|
We're two episodes into Star Trek Picard. You can catch our previous review here (score below)... https://www.cultofwhatever.com/2020/01/picard-s01e01-remembrance-review-picard-is-back-and-so-is-star-trek/ 10/10 – It’s Star Trek. It’s more mode...
The Wednesday Night War Report: January 2020
AEW lost momentum in November, both companies floundered during Christmas, but January was a great bounce-back. Still, one show dominated this month...
Riverdale S04E11 Review: Quiz Show – Oh dear…
Instead of my coming up with a fun excerpt this week, just picture me hissing and that sums up my reaction to this episode.
Nancy Drew S01E12 Review: The Lady of Larkspur Lane – A return to form
Nancy looks for clues in a haunted mental hospital, because of course she does. It...doesn't end well for her.
Project Blue Book S02E02: The Roswell Incident (Part 2) – Full of surprises!
I'm not taking down my "I Want to Believe" poster--I'm putting 2 more up.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Review: Season 3 – Time to grow up…
Season 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina learns its lesson from the last season, telling a more focused story this time.
Doctor Who S12E05 Review: Fugitive of the Judoon – The most gamechanging episode yet!
A pretty par-for-the-course episode of Doctor Who. Oh, also there's a new Doctor, and she's the first black woman cast as our favorite Time Lord.
The Outsider S01E04 Review: Que Viene el Coco – It only gets scarier…
This week, Holly finds evidence that killings like the one in Cherokee City may have been going on for a while.
Dare Me S01E05 Review: Parallel Trenches – Best episode so far!
The party fallout wreaks havoc leading to a shocking accident...
Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE Royal Rumble 2020!
|
Because you can't just predict a WWE PPV, you have to account for the capricious whims of WWE's sleep-deprived, egomaniac owner and always assume the worst possible outcome is in the cards. Thus...THIS is your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE ROYAL RUMBLE!
Star Trek Picard S01E01 Review: Remembrance – Picard is back…and so is Star Trek
Star Trek is back with a show focused on one of the franchise's best characters. Does Picard go the way of Discovery (action over thinking) or is it a return to form...
Riverdale S04E10 Review: Varsity Blues – A breath of fresh air
Riverdale somehow manages to get through an episode without psychotic killers, floating babies, or the usual craziness. And you know what? It actually mostly works!
Nancy Drew S01E11 Review: The Phantom of Bonny Scot – R+L=N?
Guess who's coming to dinner on this week's Nancy Drew? It's Nancy. And she's going to ruin this dinner.
Project Blue Book S02E01: The Roswell Incident (Part I) – A gripping return
Project Blue Book returns for its second season with the biggest UFO incident of all time. At least in the United States. If y'all are hiding aliens overseas, just blink twice for yes.
Doctor Who S12E04 Review: Nikola Tesla’s Night Of Terror – An unsung hero is appreciated at last
Going into this week's episode of Doctor Who, who wouldn't be excited about an episode called "Nikola Tesla's Night of Terror?"
The Outsider S01E03 Review: Dark Uncle – Another compelling episode
Detective Ralph gets an assist from standout Stephen King character Holly Gibney in this week's episode.