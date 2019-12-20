Search
The Walking Dead S10e18 Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

The Walking Dead S10E18 Review: Find Me – Limitation aids art again

By Cooper Henckel
TV Blogs
Raya

REVIEW: Raya and the Last Dragon misses its chance

By Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews
Wandavision S01e09 Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch

WandaVision S01E09 Review: The final episode nails it.

By Matthew Martin
TV Blogs
Clarice S01e04 Kal Penn Rebecca Breeds Lucca de Oliveira Nick Sandow as Shaan Tripathi Clarice Starling Tomas Esquivel Agent Clarke

Clarice S01E04 Review: You Can’t Rule Me – Must do better!

By Salome G
TV Blogs
Man Of Steel Henry Cavill

Dear DC, the world still needs Superman

By Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs
Wandavision S01e07 Paul Bettany as Vision

WandaVision S01E07-08 Review: The stage is set for an epic finale

By Matthew Martin
TV Blogs

Blow Johnny Depp 2

BLOW takes us back to the era when Johnny Depp still cared

By Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

Elimination Chamber 2021 Poster

Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE Elimination Chamber 2021

By Matthew Martin
WWE Blogs

Riverdale S05e05 Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart as Jughead and Betty

Riverdale S05E05 Review: The Homecoming – What must Greendale think of this?

By Salome G
TV Blogs

Nancy Drew S02e04 Maddison Jaizan and Kennedy McMann as Bess and Nancy

Nancy Drew S02E04 Review: The Fate of the Buried Treasure – Continues to knock it out of the park!

By Salome G
TV Blogs

