I will say this for it: Spock Amok’s title and the opening scene had me worried I was about to endure the most egregious example yet of SNW aping the old Trek franchise. I was fully prepared to rant about everything from a Pike vs Spock fight to tedious Spock/T’Pring melodrama. I should have had more faith but I’m too jaded after the past few years. Instead, while this is still my least favorite episode so far, it is not a terrible outing. I dreaded the worst, and instead, I received only a forgettable, inconsequential outing.

I suppose my only real problem with Spock Amok is that it’s nothing more than a pedestrian 6/10 or 7/10 sort of episode in a season that only has ten episodes. TNG and DS9 had episodes that took their foot off the gas, let their hair down, and had some fun (DS9 had annual episodes starring the Ferengi that did exactly that), and while those too weren’t at the top of the rankings for their respective seasons, they also didn’t have to be. Those silly episodes were just 1/26th of the season. Here it’s 1/10th.

I will say I appreciated how the A and B plots worked through the same theme of empathy. Spock and T’Pring needed to learn empathy towards each other and the Federation needed to learn empathy with regard to their negotiations with the Zebra-looking aliens. I was less enamored with the C-plot featuring Enterprise Bingo, though I do like the idea and hope we see something like it again in Lower Decks.

As for the real star of the episode, I find myself mesmerized by Jess Bush’s take on Christine Chapel. She’s certainly nothing like the old Nurse Chapel but that’s a given. In fact, I’m just going to pretend that Strange New Worlds exists as a reboot of Star Trek and not as a genuine prequel to The Original Series. That wipes a dozen little holes being poked in the canon (like mentioning the Romulans as a political force right now when, according to TOS, they should be in hiding after the original Earth/Romulan war). Anyway, as for this version of Chapel: She has a magnetic and electric personality despite mostly delivering understated performances. She’s not over the top or loudly obnoxious, and yet she seems to steal my attention whenever she’s on screen. She’s an enigma. I like her.

Overall, Spock Amok was not a trainwreck as I feared. Instead, it was a perfectly cromulent episode. It had no big stakes or sense of urgency. It wasn’t much of anything, though it did have a few moments where I chuckled. If we had 20 or so episodes in a season, I would be more than fine with an episode like this. It would still get the grade I’m giving it, though; it just wouldn’t make me wish they hadn’t devoted a tenth of the season to it.

Credit where it’s due: They actually pulled off a contrived “body swap” plotline in a way that didn’t make me want to shut my TV off. I especially loved Spock’s immediate and ongoing concern that it would devolve into unwanted “hijinks.” Vulcan humor is the best humor.

7/10 – A perfectly fine but forgettable episode. The show is humming though, so I’m hardly upset.

MIDSEASON GRADE

8/10 – Half a season down and Strange New Worlds is the best Star Trek we’ve had on TV since Voyager went off the air. Keep it coming.