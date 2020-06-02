Your WAY TOO EARLY predictions for WWE WrestleMania 37

A year ago I offered some delightfully wrong (but also sometimes not too far off) predictions for WrestleMania 36…

To be fair, if anyone in 2019 predicted how WrestleMania 36 would go…lock that person up.

As for the matches, I correctly predicted exactly one match would take place: Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler. However, I would like to say that, in May of 2019, I did say this…

Drew wins the Rumble. Drew competes for the title somewhere in the middle of the WrestleMania card. Drew loses. That’s about as WWE as you can get, yes? Black retains and drops it to Drew the next month in a match seen by 1/10th as many people.

Not everything in that paragraph is accurate, but the idea that Drew McIntyre would win the Rumble and compete for the title was spot-on. He didn’t lose in the mid-card though, but you can’t win em all.

So let’s shift gears to next year. What does the future hold? Hopefully an arena full of screaming fans, for starters. I can’t fathom the quarantine lasting until next year. I can’t fathom that because it’s too depressing, so let’s assume it’s over and done with. That takes us to our first WrestleMania 37 prediction…

LOCATION!

Three months ago, WWE announced WrestleMania 37 would take place in Los Angeles, in the city’s new SoFi Stadium, but Covid-19 is causing everything in 2020 to delay, including the grand opening of that venue. Right now nothing is decided but the words “in jeopardy” have been floated around recently. Assuming the show is canceled for Los Angeles, my prediction is that the show will take place in…

Tampa Bay.

It makes perfect sense. The city was deprived of the event this year. Florida has already designated WWE an essential business*, and the state is much more lax and eager to “get back to normal” than California. I can see WWE pulling a mulligan and just running the city over again.

*

As for the show…

PRESHOW SHENANIGANS

The IICONICS (c) vs CHARLOTTE & SASHA BANKS – WOMEN’S TAG TITLE MATCH

Every year I do this prediction thread and every year I try to be logical and base my guesses on the current landscape of the product…and every year there are one or two matches that are totally out of left field like Otis vs Dolph Ziggler being a match people cared about. So I’m just going to go ham and say somewhere between now and then, Sasha and Charlotte become a two-woman power trip, culminating in a Women’s Tag Title Match against the champs, the IIconics.

UNDERCARD NONSENSE

ANDRE THE GIANT MEMORIAL BATTLE ROYAL(E)

The match was passed over this year, probably due to the concerns of so many guys bumping bellies at once in the middle of a pandemic. If it comes back next year, and I predict it will, it seems like the perfect opportunity for someone who should be more important having something to do on the card. If that doesn’t scream KEVIN OWENS, nothing does. He gets the win and hopefully moves on to something that matters.

OTIS vs FINN BALOR

I predict that Otis will hold the Money in the Bank briefcase until the Raw After Mania 37. Granted, that’s assuming he’s still as popular then as he is now. WWE tends to hot-shot these title changes these days, precisely because they’re worried the talent in question will lose his or her momentum and waste the cash-in…so they waste it a few months earlier. Brilliant WWE Logic, that is. Consider this a high profile-enough match to keep him in everyone’s eye before his cash-in the next night.

ANDRADE (c) vs CHAD GABLE – IC TITLE MATCH

I predicted this last year, writing:

Chad Gable is among the most criminally underused talents on the roster right now. He’s Kurt Angle’s mini-me and the fact that the Olympic Legend came and went without even the slightest rub being given to the new kid is incredible. Now that his time with Robert Roode is over, I’m hoping he spends the next year building a name and casual credibility as a mid-card superstar. An IC title win would be a nice capper to that journey.

I’m just going to go ahead and keep predicting/hoping that Chad Gable finally breaks out and shows the WWE decision-makers what the rest of us already know.