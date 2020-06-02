Roswell, New Mexico S02E11 Review: Linger – Liz is playing with fire

Okay, so. After his heroic ride into town to save Arturo, Diego is back. And I have to say, I don’t entirely trust him. He just seems too good to be true.

I mean, let’s look at the facts here. We’ve known that Liz just straight-up left him with little to no explanation. And not only is he apparently very cool with that, but he comes to her rescue immediately. And then continues to do it.

I get that some people are just nice, but…just nice enough to help out at the Crashdown? This man has an actual job. But that might be part of it. He sure seemed eager to recruit Liz and her little secret project.

Of course, she didn’t give him all the details on that. While she may indeed help Steph and people like her, it’s going to be hard to explain where this miracle cure came from. Oh, this old thing? Alien blood!

Speaking of blood, it sure looks like some on the Crashdown napkin Michael finds stuck to his shoe–the same napkin that Alex was carrying when he left Michael’s trailer. Being a suspicious sort, he immediately goes looking for Alex.

While he’s doing that, Max recruits Kyle to help him do some digging into the abductions. And Kyle has plenty of free time now, what with his suspension from the hospital. It seems they do notice when so much equipment goes missing.

Anyway, Max thinks that maybe Project Shepherd is connected to the missing people. Alex isn’t in town–remember, he’s supposedly off at a recruiting event–so Max will take whatever he can get. Wow. The Project Shepherd stuff is a dead end, though, so they brainstorm. Max suggests, for example, that it could be a military thing. A memory removal drug would be ideal for the military. It’s even the plotline of a show I won’t mention for spoiler reasons.

And it would also tie in with why a military contractor was so desperate to get their hands on Charlie Cameron. Her expertise in creating bioweapons would come in handy, especially if they wanted to use butyricol as such. I’m just spit-balling here. They suggested that the military could use it to keep captive soldiers from telling secrets. But what if you could turn it on your enemy and they didn’t remember they were even in a war? Sure, that’s probably against some Geneva Convention guideline, but look at American streets this week. It doesn’t seem like there’s a whole lot of rules left on how you can treat people.

Kyle will probably get his job back. After he visits Steph, who’s so sick her hospital room looks very lived-in, she seems moved. I mean, at first, she’s furious, because his stealing things does not reflect well on her father. If things go missing under his watch, then that threatens his job and more crucially, the insurance he’s using to pay for Steph’s care. But since Kyle was only trying to help people and since he’s going to return all that stuff anyway, she’ll put in a good word with her father.

Well, that’s nice. We could use some niceness. On that note, since Liz forgot to send Rosa her sketchbooks, Isobel volunteers to take them for her. Rosa and Isobel get to spend some time bonding, which I think is healing for both of them. However, Rosa still has complicated thoughts about her mother. She even calls her from time to time just to hear her voice. But when she calls her while Isobel is there, Helena doesn’t answer.

Instead, it’s her husband, who indicates that Helena is missing. Rosa checks herself out of rehab one week early so she can make sure her mom is okay.

Oh, she’s fine. Because after Michael goes on a very circuitous scavenger hunt involving two of the worst Manes men–it’s really a wonder he didn’t bump into Max and Kyle–he finally gets closest to finding Alex. But there’s a catch.

When Max and Kyle were looking through Flint’s place, they not only saw that he drives the hunting van that’s been seen at the abductions, but Max also found something. When he took that ring back from Helena, he let her keep the box, which he finds at Flint’s house. I was like, are they having an affair? Weird.

But no, it’s much worse. Because Helena has aligned herself with Flint, but for a different purpose. As she tells Michael, he can see Alex right away. Well, right after he builds her a bomb.

8/10 – I don’t like this at all. Not the episode, but everything that seems to be coming. Not only is there the bomb, which seems to be an anti-alien device–nope–but Liz is really playing with fire here. As I said, there’s really no way for her to explain the technology behind the cure she’s trying to create, so it feels unnecessarily risky to her boyfriend, Isobel, and Michael. And again, I do not trust Diego. He’s a little too eager to bring her to his company.