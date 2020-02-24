Dare Me S01E08 Review: Containment – Is anyone safe?

It should be no secret by now that I’m not Colette French’s biggest fan. I think she doesn’t respect other people’s boundaries, especially when those people are infatuated with her. Whether it’s Will or Addy, she uses people. And now Will’s gone, so now her focus is on Addy. That is, of course, just as long as she needs the teenager.

And boy, is she in a situation where she needs someone. I wondered for a bit about why she would call Addy or more specifically, why she would drag Addy into this mess. After considering it, I decided that it was a decision of practicality. She doesn’t have a car, as hers is still in the shop, and she can’t call a cab, because that would leave a record of her at Will’s building.

But that doesn’t mean that the things she does make sense. I can understand, for example, why she wouldn’t want to call the police. But if she really found Will’s body as she says, then why is she cleaning away every trace of herself?

It looks suspicious, to say the least. And then there’s involving Addy. I know that Colette says to her later that she grew up “hard,” but…she doesn’t have one friend in this town she could call? I mean, I guess she did and he’s lying dead on his coffee table.

Again, there’s a practical reason for her calling Addy, but it’s also obviously a terrible idea. We don’t know much about Addy’s past, but I think it’s safe to say that she’s not sheltered. However, that’s worlds away from seeing a gunshot body, from stumbling over the man’s teeth.

So suffice it to say, Addy has a bad day at school after that. And Colette making her do push-ups because she’s not wearing the right shoes? Lord. Again, I know, I know. They have to keep up appearances. But I just can’t help but think her “punishment” could be something else. Run a lap around the gym or something, I don’t know.

Because as it stands now, it is very obvious to people who really know Addy–people like Beth–that something is wrong. It’s not just that she blew off the squad’s party, but that she is cracking up. I mean, she looks like hell, which doesn’t help, and then there’s the fainting.

Side note: That baby could not look less like either of her parents. In fact, if she hadn’t had her before coming back to Sutton Grove, I would assume that Will was the father.

Anyway, it’s unsurprising that Addy just shows up at the French’s house. It’s not like she has anyone she can talk to about what she saw. But it is mildly surprising that Colette tries to turn her away. I say “mildly” because it’s very on-brand for Colette. But still. You pulled a child out of a dead sleep to come to help you clean up a crime scene. What did you think would happen?!

And she’s still trying to manipulate Addy, making herself look vulnerable so once again, Addy will feel needed. She’ll let her guard down, so Colette can search through her phone. What, is she checking to see if Addy took pictures of Will’s body? If she hit up the cheerleader group text, like, “Omg, u will not believe what Coach did, hmu”?

Knowing Addy as little as we do, I can’t really see her doing that. She’s too naive. But Colette would do that–she would keep evidence–so she probably thinks other people would do that. And on that note, what do y’all think the chances are that she’s got something that incriminates Addy? It would be just like her to do something like that.

And you know, the funny thing is, it would also be just like Beth. After all, we know that she (probably) still has her footage of Colette and Will. If any harm or possible danger came to Addy, then Beth could step in with a different narrative. But after everything that’s happened so far, would she do that?

Maybe. Maybe if it were interesting. As we learned in the first episode, as Coach says, there’s something dangerous about the boredom of teenage girls.

8/10 – While I’ve been beating the drum about Colette all season, it feels very satisfying to get crystal-clear confirmation that she’s a bad egg.