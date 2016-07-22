WWE Spoilers: Final card for SummerSlam 2018

The 31st annual WWE SummerSlam will come to you, live on the WWE Network, this Sunday, August 19, at 7/6c from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. With every main roster championship, as well as the Money-in-the-Bank briefcase, on the line in addition to three grudge matches, here is the final card for “The Biggest Event of the Summer”:

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

RAW Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler (c) (with Drew McIntyre) vs. Seth Rollins (with Dean Ambrose)

United States Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy

Money-in-the-Bank Match: Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The New Day

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Triple Threat Match: Carmella (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

Finn Balor vs. Constable Baron Corbin

RAW Tag Team Championship: Kickoff Exclusive: The B-Team (c) vs. The Revival

Mixed Tag Match: Kickoff Exclusive: Rusev & Lana vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega

Cruiserweight Championship: Kickoff Exclusive: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Drew Gulak

The special two-hour SummerSlam Kickoff will air on the WWE app, WWE.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Google+, & Pinterest starting two hours before the pay-per-view at 5/4c. Also, for the first time ever, the SummerSlam Kickoff will be available live in VR (Virtual Reality) via the NextVR app. If you own or have access to the Oculus, Google Daydream, HTC Vive, Windows Mixed Reality, or PlayStation VR headset, then you can watch the SummerSlam Kickoff in 3D as its happening.

The two-hour SummerSlam Kickoff will feature analysis from the Kickoff Panel hosted by Renee Young as well as the RAW Tag Team Championship match between The B-Team (c) and The Revival, the Mixed Tag Match pitting Rusev & Lana against Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega, and the Cruiserweight Title match between Cedric Alexander (c) and Drew Gulak.

