WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 1, 2018

Coming for Her Crown.

Five nights before Backlash, the 976th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. This past Friday at The Greatest Royal Rumble, the WWE Championship rematch between champion AJ Styles and challenger Shinsuke Nakamura ended in a double count-out after AJ Styles let his rage get the best of him as Styles decided to punish Nakamura instead of defeating “The Artist”. Now, with AJ Styles set to defend the WWE Title against Shinsuke Nakamura one more time this Sunday at Backlash, Nakamura has demanded that Styles apologize to him for his actions at The Greatest Royal Rumble! Will the WWE Champion apologize for exacting his revenge on “The Artist” or will AJ Styles be looking for another piece of Nakamura before Backlash?

Match Results

Jeff Hardy & Randy Orton def. The Miz & Shelton Benjamin by Jeff Hardy pinning Shelton Benjamin following the Swanton Bomb.

Xavier Woods (with Big E & Kofi Kingston) def. Sheamus (with Cesaro) by roll-up.

6-Woman Tag: Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, & Asuka def. Carmella & The IIconics by Peyton Royce submitting to Asuka’s Asuka Lock.

