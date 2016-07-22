WWE Spoilers: Final card for Backlash 2018

The fourteenth edition of WWE Backlash will be a co-branded (RAW & SmackDown LIVE) pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, tomorrow night, May 6, at 8/7c from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. With five championship matches, as well as Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass, here is the final card for Backlash:

WWE Championship: No DQ: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

United States Championship: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Randy Orton

Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz

RAW Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Carmella (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Kickoff Match: Bayley vs. Ruby Riott

The Backlash Kickoff will air on the WWE Network starting an hour before the pay-per-view at 7/6c. The Kickoff will feature analysis from the Kickoff Panel as well as the one-on-one match between Bayley and Ruby Riott.

The WWE Championship rematch between AJ Styles (c) and Shinsuke Nakamura will be a No Disqualification Match, meaning that the match can only end by pinfall or submission.

