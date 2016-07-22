WWE Spoilers: Final card for Backlash 2018

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

The fourteenth edition of WWE Backlash will be a co-branded (RAW & SmackDown LIVE) pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, tomorrow night, May 6, at 8/7c from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. With five championship matches, as well as Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass, here is the final card for Backlash:

  • WWE Championship: No DQ: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe
  • Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass
  • United States Championship: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Randy Orton
  • Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz
  • RAW Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
  • SmackDown Women’s Championship: Carmella (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
  • Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
  • Kickoff Match: Bayley vs. Ruby Riott

The Backlash Kickoff will air on the WWE Network starting an hour before the pay-per-view at 7/6c. The Kickoff will feature analysis from the Kickoff Panel as well as the one-on-one match between Bayley and Ruby Riott.

The WWE Championship rematch between AJ Styles (c) and Shinsuke Nakamura will be a No Disqualification Match, meaning that the match can only end by pinfall or submission.

Enter your predictions for WWE Backlash here. You have until the start of the Backlash Kickoff to get your predictions in.

What do you think of the final Backlash card? Post your comments in the box below.

Tags

WWE Backlash predictions now open!

Latest Articles

WWE Spoilers: Final card for Backlash 2018

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Final card for Backlash 2018

Cassidy
Wrestling News

Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE BACKLASH 2018

Matthew Martin
WWE

Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE BACKLASH 2018

Matthew Martin
WWE

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 1, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 1, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

The Fugitive is still awesome, twenty-five years later…

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

The Fugitive is still awesome, twenty-five years later…

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

WWE RAW Results: April 30, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: April 30, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

REVIEW: Avengers Infinity War (NO SPOILERS)

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

REVIEW: Avengers Infinity War (NO SPOILERS)

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

Riverdale S02E19 Review: Prisoners – There was a lot going on in this episode!

Salome G
TV Blogs

Riverdale S02E19 Review: Prisoners – There was a lot going on in this episode!

Salome G
TV Blogs

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: April 24, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: April 24, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown