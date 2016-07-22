WWE Spoilers: Three matches announced for Backlash 2018

WWE Spoilers: Three matches announced for Backlash 2018Posted on April 15, 2018 by Cassidy Wrestling NewsShare On: Tweet The fourteenth edition of WWE Backlash will be a co-branded pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, on May 6 from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. As announced on RAW and SmackDown LIVE, Roman Reigns will face Samoa Joe and the Intercontinental and United States Titles will both be defended. Here is the current card for Backlash: Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz United States Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton What do you think of these matches? Post your comments in the box below.