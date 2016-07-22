WWE Spoilers: Three matches announced for Backlash 2018

The fourteenth edition of WWE Backlash will be a co-branded pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, on May 6 from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. As announced on RAW and SmackDown LIVE, Roman Reigns will face Samoa Joe and the Intercontinental and United States Titles will both be defended. Here is the current card for Backlash:

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. The Miz

United States Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton

