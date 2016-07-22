WWE RAW Results: April 2, 2018

Six nights before “The Show of Shows” WrestleMania, the 1297th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Philips Arena in Atlanta, GA. Before “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey makes her in-ring debut on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this Sunday night where she will team with WWE Hall of Famer and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to face RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and fourteen-time former World Champion and WWE COO Triple H in a Mixed Tag Match, all four competitors would be in the same ring at the same time on RAW for one final face-off before WrestleMania! In what is sure to be a combustible confrontation, what will happen between these two teams ahead of their clash this Sunday night? Also on RAW, before they, along with Intercontinental Champion The Miz, compete in a Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania this Sunday, two longtime adversaries would square off as Finn Balor would go one-on-one with Seth Rollins.

Match Results

Bayley def. Sonya Deville (with Paige & Mandy Rose) by roll-up.

Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor by pin following the Curb Stomp.

“Woken” Matt Hardy def. Goldust by pin following the Twist of Fate.

Elias def. Heath Slater (with Rhyno) by pin following Drift Away.

Asuka & Dana Brooke def. Alexa Bliss & Mickie James by Mickie James submitting to Asuka’s Asuka Lock.

