WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: March 27, 2018

Mind Games.

Twelve nights before WrestleMania, the 971st edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. Last week on SmackDown LIVE was set to be a joyous night for SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan after the GM found out earlier that day that he was cleared to return to in-ring competition. After giving an emotional speech where he teased having a match at WrestleMania, Daniel would turn his attention to the business at hand and that was Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn’s attack on SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon as the GM would fire Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn for their actions. Owens & Zayn would lash out at Daniel Bryan over the firing, attacking the GM and, while Daniel would do his best to fight back, the numbers game would overwhelm Daniel and the GM would ultimately be stretchered out of the arena after Kevin Owens delivered a powerbomb to the GM on the ring apron. One week after the attack, how will Daniel Bryan respond to the actions of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn?

Match Results

Jinder Mahal & Rusev (with Aiden English) def. Randy Orton & Bobby Roode by Rusev pinning Randy Orton following the Machka Kick.

Becky Lynch def. Ruby Riott (with Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan) by roll-up.

The Bludgeon Brothers def. The New Day’s Big E & Xavier Woods (with Kofi Kingston) by DQ after The Usos attack Rowan.

Dolph Ziggler def. Tyler Breeze (with Fandango) by pin following the Zig Zag.

Shinsuke Nakamura (with AJ Styles) def. Shelton Benjamin (with Chad Gable) by pin following the Kinshasa.

