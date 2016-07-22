WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: March 27, 2018

Posted on by Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

Mind Games.

Twelve nights before WrestleMania, the 971st edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. Last week on SmackDown LIVE was set to be a joyous night for SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan after the GM found out earlier that day that he was cleared to return to in-ring competition. After giving an emotional speech where he teased having a match at WrestleMania, Daniel would turn his attention to the business at hand and that was Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn’s attack on SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon as the GM would fire Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn for their actions. Owens & Zayn would lash out at Daniel Bryan over the firing, attacking the GM and, while Daniel would do his best to fight back, the numbers game would overwhelm Daniel and the GM would ultimately be stretchered out of the arena after Kevin Owens delivered a powerbomb to the GM on the ring apron. One week after the attack, how will Daniel Bryan respond to the actions of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn?

Match Results

  • Jinder Mahal & Rusev (with Aiden English) def. Randy Orton & Bobby Roode by Rusev pinning Randy Orton following the Machka Kick.
  • Becky Lynch def. Ruby Riott (with Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan) by roll-up.
  • The Bludgeon Brothers def. The New Day’s Big E & Xavier Woods (with Kofi Kingston) by DQ after The Usos attack Rowan.
  • Dolph Ziggler def. Tyler Breeze (with Fandango) by pin following the Zig Zag.
  • Shinsuke Nakamura (with AJ Styles) def. Shelton Benjamin (with Chad Gable) by pin following the Kinshasa.

See page 2 for detailed results.

Latest Articles

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: March 27, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: March 27, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

The Terror S01E01/02 Review: Go For Broke/Gore – Stiff upper lips aren’t as strong as Arctic ice

Salome G
TV Blogs

The Terror S01E01/02 Review: Go For Broke/Gore – Stiff upper lips aren’t as strong as Arctic ice

Salome G
TV Blogs

REVIEW: Unsane is a solid thriller in a unique format

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

REVIEW: Unsane is a solid thriller in a unique format

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

WWE RAW Results: March 26, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: March 26, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

REVIEW: Pacific Rim Uprising fails to do its one job

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

REVIEW: Pacific Rim Uprising fails to do its one job

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

WWE Spoilers: Current card for WrestleMania 34

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Current card for WrestleMania 34

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: March 20, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: March 20, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: March 19, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: March 19, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: March 13, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: March 13, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: March 12, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: March 12, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

Riverdale S02E15 Review: There Will Be Blood – Chic, who’s your daddy?

Salome G
TV Blogs

Riverdale S02E15 Review: There Will Be Blood – Chic, who’s your daddy?

Salome G
TV Blogs