WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: March 20, 2018

Fired Fury.

The 970th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. February 8, 2016 was the most heartbreaking night of Daniel Bryan’s career when the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion had to make the emotional announcement that he would have to retire from in-ring competition due to injury. Now, after more than two years of being told that he would never wrestle in a WWE ring again and having to sit idly by watching others compete, the surprise announcement was made earlier today that WWE doctors have cleared Daniel Bryan to return to in-ring competition! On what is sure to be a joyous night for Daniel Bryan, the SmackDown LIVE General Manager will return to the blue brand after a couple of weeks and, while there are a lot of questions regarding his in-ring return, Daniel will no doubt be looking to address what happened last week when, after announcing a leave of absence as SmackDown LIVE Commissioner, Shane McMahon would be savagely assaulted by Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, resulting in Shane being stretchered out of the arena. With Daniel taking sole control of SmackDown LIVE in Shane’s absence, will the GM punish Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn for their actions? Will Daniel have an update on Shane McMahon’s condition?

Match Results

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Rusev (with Aiden English) by roll-up.

Baron Corbin def. Tye Dillinger by pin following the End of Days.

Non-Title: Natalya def. Charlotte Flair by roll-up after a distraction by Carmella.

Harper (with Rowan) def. Jimmy Uso (with Jey Uso) by pin following the Discus Clothesline.

Becky Lynch & Naomi def. Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan (with Ruby Riott) by Sarah Logan submitting to Becky Lynch’s Dis-Arm-Her.

