WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: March 20, 2018

Posted on by Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

Fired Fury.

The 970th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. February 8, 2016 was the most heartbreaking night of Daniel Bryan’s career when the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion had to make the emotional announcement that he would have to retire from in-ring competition due to injury. Now, after more than two years of being told that he would never wrestle in a WWE ring again and having to sit idly by watching others compete, the surprise announcement was made earlier today that WWE doctors have cleared Daniel Bryan to return to in-ring competition! On what is sure to be a joyous night for Daniel Bryan, the SmackDown LIVE General Manager will return to the blue brand after a couple of weeks and, while there are a lot of questions regarding his in-ring return, Daniel will no doubt be looking to address what happened last week when, after announcing a leave of absence as SmackDown LIVE Commissioner, Shane McMahon would be savagely assaulted by Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, resulting in Shane being stretchered out of the arena. With Daniel taking sole control of SmackDown LIVE in Shane’s absence, will the GM punish Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn for their actions? Will Daniel have an update on Shane McMahon’s condition?

Match Results

  • Shinsuke Nakamura def. Rusev (with Aiden English) by roll-up.
  • Baron Corbin def. Tye Dillinger by pin following the End of Days.
  • Non-Title: Natalya def. Charlotte Flair by roll-up after a distraction by Carmella.
  • Harper (with Rowan) def. Jimmy Uso (with Jey Uso) by pin following the Discus Clothesline.
  • Becky Lynch & Naomi def. Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan (with Ruby Riott) by Sarah Logan submitting to Becky Lynch’s Dis-Arm-Her.

See page 2 for detailed results.

Latest Articles

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: March 20, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: March 20, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: March 19, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: March 19, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: March 13, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: March 13, 2018

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: March 12, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: March 12, 2018

Cassidy
WWE Raw

Riverdale S02E15 Review: There Will Be Blood – Chic, who’s your daddy?

Salome G
TV Blogs

Riverdale S02E15 Review: There Will Be Blood – Chic, who’s your daddy?

Salome G
TV Blogs

Nintendo Switch: One Year Later – An indie gamer’s paradise

Matthew Martin
Video Game Blogs

Nintendo Switch: One Year Later – An indie gamer’s paradise

Matthew Martin
Video Game Blogs

WWE Fastlane 2018 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

WWE Fastlane 2018 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

REVIEW: A Wrinkle in Time means well, and half works

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

REVIEW: A Wrinkle in Time means well, and half works

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

REVIEW : The Strangers: Prey at Night is equally boring and bewildering

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

REVIEW : The Strangers: Prey at Night is equally boring and bewildering

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE Fastlane 2018

Matthew Martin
WWE

Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE Fastlane 2018

Matthew Martin
WWE

WWE Spoilers: Final card for Fastlane 2018

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Final card for Fastlane 2018

Cassidy
Wrestling News