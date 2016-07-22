WWE RAW Results: March 26, 2018

Any ‘Takers?

Thirteen nights before WrestleMania, the 1296th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH. Last week on RAW, John Cena would once again challenge The Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania with the sixteen-time former World Champion desperate to face “The Deadman” in New Orleans. While Cena would not get The Undertaker, he would get The Undertaker’s brother Kane as “The Big Red Machine” would make his way to the ring and, without saying a word, would plant Cena with a chokeslam. Now, one week later, Cena will get his shot at payback as John Cena would go one-on-one with Kane on RAW. Can John Cena defeat “The Big Red Machine” and will Cena finally receive a response from The Undertaker or will “The Phenom” continue to deny John Cena a definitive answer to Cena’s WrestleMania challenge?

Match Results

Nia Jax def. Mickie James (with Alexa Bliss) by pin following a Samoan Drop.

Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali def. TJP & Drew Gulak by Mustafa Ali pinning TJP following the 054.

Asuka def. Jamie Frost (local competitor) by pin following a kick to the head.

Braun Strowman def. Sheamus (with Cesaro) by pin following the running powerslam.

Gallows & Anderson def. The Miztourage by Luke Gallows pinning Curtis Axel following the Magic Killer.

Elias def. Rhyno (with Heath Slater) by pin following Drift Away.

No DQ: John Cena def. Kane by pin following the Attitude Adjustment through a table.

See page 2 for detailed results.