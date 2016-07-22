WWE Spoilers: Triple Threat Match for the WWE Title announced for Fastlane

The fourth annual WWE Fastlane will be a SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, on March 11 from the Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH. As announced on this week’s SmackDown LIVE, AJ Styles will defend the WWE Title in a Triple Threat Match at the event. Here is the current card for Fastlane:

WWE Championship: Triple Threat Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

