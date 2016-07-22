WWE Spoilers: Final card for WWE Elimination Chamber 2018

The eighth edition of WWE Elimination Chamber will be a RAW exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, this Sunday, February 25, at 8/7c from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. With two Elimination Chamber Matches and a special appearance by Ronda Rousey, here is the final card for WWE Elimination Chamber:

#1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match: Braun Strowman vs. Elias vs. John Cena vs. Roman Reigns vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

RAW Women’s Championship: Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks

Asuka vs. Nia Jax

Ronda Rousey to officially sign her RAW contract

RAW Tag Team Championship: Cesaro & Sheamus (c) vs. Titus Worldwide

“Woken” Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt

Kickoff Match: Gallows & Anderson vs. The Miztourage

In the #1 Contender’s Elimination Chamber Match, there will be seven competitors for the first time ever. With seven competitors, three Superstars will start the match instead of the traditional two while the other four competitors will be locked inside of their individual pods. Every five minutes, a Superstar will be released from their pod into their match. This will continue until all seven competitors have entered the match. Elimination can occur at any time (regardless of if every competitor is in the match or not) by either pinfall or submission. By virtue of his win over John Cena and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match two weeks ago, Elias will enter the Elimination Chamber as the very last (#7) entrant while The Miz, by virtue of his loss to John Cena last week, will have to enter the Elimination Chamber as the very first (#1) entrant. Whoever wins the Elimination Chamber Match will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at WrestleMania.

The Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for the RAW Women’s Championship will follow the same rules as the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match (though with six competitors instead of seven). Unlike the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, who starts the match and who will be locked in the pods will not be revealed until the match takes place.

In the match between Asuka and Nia Jax, if Nia wins, she will be added to whichever Women’s Title match Asuka chooses to compete in at WrestleMania, making it a Triple Threat Match between Nia Jax, Asuka, and whoever the defending champion is.

The WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff will air exclusively on the WWE Network an hour before the pay-per-view at 7/6c. The Kickoff will feature analysis from the Kickoff Panel hosted by Renee Young as well as the tag match between Gallows & Anderson and The Miztourage.

