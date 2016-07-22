WWE RAW 25 Results: January 22, 2018

Braun Over Brock.

The 25th anniversary of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY and from the original home of Monday Night RAW at the Manhattan Center in New York City. For 25 years, Monday Night RAW has been the flagship broadcast of WWE, etching countless matches and moments that transcend the world of sports-entertainment and, on the silver anniversary of the Monday night juggernaut, stars from RAW’s past and present would converge in “The Big Apple” for the biggest, most star-studded RAW in recent years. With the likes of The Undertaker, “The Game” Triple H, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Chris Jericho, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, Ron Simmons, former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff, MVP, Christian, Scott Hall, Kelly Kelly, The New Age Outlaws, the Hall of Fame commentary team of Jim Ross & Jerry “The King” Lawler, Michelle McCool, The Boogeyman, Jacqueline, William Regal, The Dudley Boyz, The Bella Twins, free agent John Cena, WWE Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon, SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan, and WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and many more all scheduled to make special appearances, RAW 25 will go down in history as one of the most unforgettable episodes of RAW in history! As WWE embarks on the Road to WrestleMania starting this Sunday with the Royal Rumble, what surprises and epic confrontations are in store on RAW 25? How will the Superstars of the past and present make an indelible impact on such a historic night in sports-entertainment?

Match Results

8-Woman Tag: Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley, & Mickie James def. Nia Jax, Alicia Fox, Mandy Rose, & Sonya Deville (with Paige) by Alicia Fox submitting to Sasha Banks’ Bank Statement.

Intercontinental Championship: The Miz (with The Miztourage) def. Roman Reigns (c) by pin following the Skull Crushing Finale after sending Roman Reigns (c) face-first into the exposed middle turnbuckle to win the Intercontinental Title.

Bray Wyatt def. “Woken” Matt Hardy by pin following Sister Abigail.

Titus Worldwide (with Dana Brooke) and Heath Slater & Rhyno fight to a No Contest.

Gallows & Anderson (with Finn Balor, D-Generation X, & Scott Hall) def. The Revival by Karl Anderson pinning Dash Wilder following the Magic Killer.

