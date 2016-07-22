WWE Spoilers: Complete list of past Superstars confirmed for RAW 25

The 25th anniversary of RAW next Monday night (January 22) is shaping up to be one of the greatest episodes of Monday Night RAW in recent memory. Emanating from two locations for the first time in nearly two decades, RAW 25 will air from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY as well as the original home of Monday Night RAW, the Manhattan Center in New York City, NY. So far, WWE has confirmed over 30 appearances from past Superstars. Here is the complete list of advertised appearances for RAW 25:

  • Stone Cold Steve Austin
  • The Undertaker
  • Triple H
  • Shawn Michaels
  • Ric Flair
  • Chris Jericho
  • Trish Stratus
  • Eric Bischoff
  • The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von)
  • John “Bradshaw” Layfield
  • Ron Simmons
  • The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg & Billy Gunn)
  • Scott Hall
  • Kevin Nash
  • Jim Ross & Jerry “The King” Lawler
  • Sgt. Slaughter
  • “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase
  • The Godfather
  • The Boogeyman
  • Kelly Kelly
  • Michelle McCool
  • The Bella Twins (Brie & Nikki)
  • Jacqueline
  • Terri Runnels
  • Torrie Wilson
  • The Brooklyn Brawler
  • John Laurinaitis
  • Theodore Long
  • Brother Love
  • Maria Kanellis

RAW 25 will also feature a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship between champion Roman Reigns and challenger The Miz. RAW 25 is scheduled to be a five-hour presentation with two hours airing exclusively on the WWE Network and the other three airing in RAW’s normal time slot on the USA Network.

