WWE Spoilers: Complete list of past Superstars confirmed for RAW 25

The 25th anniversary of RAW next Monday night (January 22) is shaping up to be one of the greatest episodes of Monday Night RAW in recent memory. Emanating from two locations for the first time in nearly two decades, RAW 25 will air from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY as well as the original home of Monday Night RAW, the Manhattan Center in New York City, NY. So far, WWE has confirmed over 30 appearances from past Superstars. Here is the complete list of advertised appearances for RAW 25:

Stone Cold Steve Austin

The Undertaker

Triple H

Shawn Michaels

Ric Flair

Chris Jericho

Trish Stratus

Eric Bischoff

The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von)

John “Bradshaw” Layfield

Ron Simmons

The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg & Billy Gunn)

Scott Hall

Kevin Nash

Jim Ross & Jerry “The King” Lawler

Sgt. Slaughter

“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase

The Godfather

The Boogeyman

Kelly Kelly

Michelle McCool

The Bella Twins (Brie & Nikki)

Jacqueline

Terri Runnels

Torrie Wilson

The Brooklyn Brawler

John Laurinaitis

Theodore Long

Brother Love

Maria Kanellis

RAW 25 will also feature a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship between champion Roman Reigns and challenger The Miz. RAW 25 is scheduled to be a five-hour presentation with two hours airing exclusively on the WWE Network and the other three airing in RAW’s normal time slot on the USA Network.

