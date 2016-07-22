WWE Tribute to the Troops 2017 Results

The 15th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops came to you from the Naval Base San Diego in San Diego, CA. The Superstars of RAW and SmackDown LIVE would convene to put on a special show just for the brave men and women of the armed forces as, in 6-Man Tag action, The Shield would face Samoa Joe and Cesaro & Sheamus. Plus, WWE Champion AJ Styles would team up with Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura to face the team of Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, & Sami Zayn. Sasha Banks, Bayley, & Mickie James would also be looking for revenge at Tribute to the Troops as the three former champions would team up to face Absolution in a 6-Woman Tag match. Also, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair would face “Ms. Money-in-the-Bank” Carmella and The Riott Squad’s Ruby Riott in a non-title Triple Threat Match and, in a big 8-Man Tag match, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos would team with The New Day to face Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin and Rusev & Aiden English.

6-Man Tag: The Shield def. Samoa Joe and Cesaro & Sheamus by Roman Reigns pinning Cesaro following the Spear.

Triple Threat Match: Non-Title: Charlotte Flair (with Naomi) def. Carmella and Ruby Riott (with Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan) by Carmella submitting to Charlotte Flair’s Figure-Eight.

8-Man Tag: The Usos and The New Day’s Big E & Xavier Woods (with Kofi Kingston) def. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin and Rusev & Aiden English by Xavier Woods pinning Shelton Benjamin following the Midnight Hour.

6-Woman Tag: Absolution def. Sasha Banks, Bayley, & Mickie James by Paige pinning Mickie James following the Ram Paige.

6-Man Tag: AJ Styles, Randy Orton, & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, & Sami Zayn by Shinsuke Nakamura pinning Sami Zayn following the Kinshasa.

Lilian Garcia made a special appearance to serve as the ring announcer as well as sing the National Anthem to kick off the show. John “Bradshaw” Layfield also made a special appearance, joining Michael Cole and Byron Saxton on commentary.

