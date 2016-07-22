WWE Spoilers: Scheduled card for Tribute to the Troops 2017

WWE Spoilers: Scheduled card for Tribute to the Troops 2017Posted on December 12, 2017 by Cassidy Wrestling NewsShare On: Tweet The 15th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops will come to you from the Naval Base San Diego in San Diego, CA this Thursday, December 14, at 8/7c on the USA Network. The two-hour holiday special was taped last Tuesday and will feature the Superstars of RAW and SmackDown LIVE with WWE Champion AJ Styles, The Shield, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, The Usos, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Absolution and more in action. Here is the card for Tribute to the Troops 2017: 6-Man Tag: The Shield vs. Samoa Joe and Cesaro & Sheamus 6-Man Tag: AJ Styles, Randy Orton, & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, & Sami Zayn 6-Woman Tag: Sasha Banks, Bayley, & Mickie James vs. Absolution Non-Title: Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott 8-Man Tag: The Usos and The New Day vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin and Rusev & Aiden English MGK to Perform Will you be watching Tribute to the Troops? Post your comments in the box below.