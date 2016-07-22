WWE Spoilers: Scheduled card for Tribute to the Troops 2017

The 15th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops will come to you from the Naval Base San Diego in San Diego, CA this Thursday, December 14, at 8/7c on the USA Network. The two-hour holiday special was taped last Tuesday and will feature the Superstars of RAW and SmackDown LIVE with WWE Champion AJ Styles, The Shield, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, The Usos, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Absolution and more in action. Here is the card for Tribute to the Troops 2017:

6-Man Tag: The Shield vs. Samoa Joe and Cesaro & Sheamus

6-Man Tag: AJ Styles, Randy Orton, & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, & Sami Zayn

6-Woman Tag: Sasha Banks, Bayley, & Mickie James vs. Absolution

Non-Title: Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott

8-Man Tag: The Usos and The New Day vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin and Rusev & Aiden English

MGK to Perform

