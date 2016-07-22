WWE Spoilers: Scheduled card for Tribute to the Troops 2017

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

The 15th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops will come to you from the Naval Base San Diego in San Diego, CA this Thursday, December 14, at 8/7c on the USA Network. The two-hour holiday special was taped last Tuesday and will feature the Superstars of RAW and SmackDown LIVE with WWE Champion AJ Styles, The Shield, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, The Usos, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Absolution and more in action. Here is the card for Tribute to the Troops 2017:

  • 6-Man Tag: The Shield vs. Samoa Joe and Cesaro & Sheamus
  • 6-Man Tag: AJ Styles, Randy Orton, & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, & Sami Zayn
  • 6-Woman Tag: Sasha Banks, Bayley, & Mickie James vs. Absolution
  • Non-Title: Charlotte Flair vs. Ruby Riott
  • 8-Man Tag: The Usos and The New Day vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin and Rusev & Aiden English
  • MGK to Perform

Will you be watching Tribute to the Troops? Post your comments in the box below.

Latest Articles

WWE Spoilers: Scheduled card for Tribute to the Troops 2017

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Scheduled card for Tribute to the Troops 2017

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Big tag match announced for Clash of Champions

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Big tag match announced for Clash of Champions

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: December 5, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: December 5, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: December 4, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: December 4, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

The Empire Strikes Back made Star Wars “Star Wars”

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

The Empire Strikes Back made Star Wars “Star Wars”

Matthew Martin
Movie Blogs

WWE Spoilers: Three more title matches announced for Clash of Champions

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Three more title matches announced for Clash of Champions

Cassidy
Wrestling News

Elvis’ 40 Year Reign (1976-Tomorrow)

Matthew Martin
Music

Elvis’ 40 Year Reign (1976-Tomorrow)

Matthew Martin
Music

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: November 28, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: November 28, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: November 27, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: November 27, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: November 21, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: November 21, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown