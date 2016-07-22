WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: December 26, 2017

Obsession.

The 958th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE was the final SmackDown LIVE of 2017 and it came to you, live, from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. As 2017 draws to a close, what do the Superstars of SmackDown LIVE have in store for 2018? Will we find out who will be the next challenger for AJ Styles’ WWE Championship? What is the status of the United States Championship after new champion Dolph Ziggler placed the title belt in the middle of the ring last week and walked off without it? Will Shane McMahon continue his crusade to rid WWE of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn? With the Royal Rumble quickly approaching, will anyone else announce their entry into the Men’s Royal Rumble Match or the Women’s Royal Rumble Match on this week’s SmackDown LIVE?

Match Results

#1 Contender’s Triple Threat Tag Match: Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin def. The New Day’s Big E & Xavier Woods (with Kofi Kingston) and Rusev Day by Chad Gable pinning Big E following the double team powerbomb clothesline to earn a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on next week’s SmackDown LIVE.

The Bludgeon Brothers def. Breezango by DQ after The Ascension attacks Harper.

Ruby Riott (with Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan) def. Naomi by pin following the Riott Kick after a distraction by Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan.

United States Championship Tournament: First Round Match: Bobby Roode def. Baron Corbin by sunset flip roll-up to advance to the Semi-Finals.

United States Championship Tournament: First Round Match: Jinder Mahal (with The Singh Brothers) def. Tye Dillinger by pin following the Khallas to advance to the Semi-Finals.

Non-Title: Kevin Owens (with Sami Zayn) def. AJ Styles by roll-up after a distraction by Shane McMahon and Sami Zayn.

See page 2 for detailed results.