WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: December 26, 2017

Posted on by Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

Obsession.

The 958th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE was the final SmackDown LIVE of 2017 and it came to you, live, from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. As 2017 draws to a close, what do the Superstars of SmackDown LIVE have in store for 2018? Will we find out who will be the next challenger for AJ Styles’ WWE Championship? What is the status of the United States Championship after new champion Dolph Ziggler placed the title belt in the middle of the ring last week and walked off without it? Will Shane McMahon continue his crusade to rid WWE of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn? With the Royal Rumble quickly approaching, will anyone else announce their entry into the Men’s Royal Rumble Match or the Women’s Royal Rumble Match on this week’s SmackDown LIVE?

Match Results

  • #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Tag Match: Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin def. The New Day’s Big E & Xavier Woods (with Kofi Kingston) and Rusev Day by Chad Gable pinning Big E following the double team powerbomb clothesline to earn a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on next week’s SmackDown LIVE.
  • The Bludgeon Brothers def. Breezango by DQ after The Ascension attacks Harper.
  • Ruby Riott (with Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan) def. Naomi by pin following the Riott Kick after a distraction by Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan.
  • United States Championship Tournament: First Round Match: Bobby Roode def. Baron Corbin by sunset flip roll-up to advance to the Semi-Finals.
  • United States Championship Tournament: First Round Match: Jinder Mahal (with The Singh Brothers) def. Tye Dillinger by pin following the Khallas to advance to the Semi-Finals.
  • Non-Title: Kevin Owens (with Sami Zayn) def. AJ Styles by roll-up after a distraction by Shane McMahon and Sami Zayn.

See page 2 for detailed results.

Latest Articles

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: December 26, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: December 26, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: December 25, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: December 25, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

REVIEW: Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle is…good enough

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

REVIEW: Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle is…good enough

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

WWE Spoilers: First ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match announced!

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: First ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match announced!

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: December 19, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: December 19, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

YOUR official Christmas 2017 LISTENING Guide

Matthew Martin
Music

YOUR official Christmas 2017 LISTENING Guide

Matthew Martin
Music

WWE RAW Results: December 18, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: December 18, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

On Sam and Sun and the nativity scene of rock and roll

Matthew Martin
Music

On Sam and Sun and the nativity scene of rock and roll

Matthew Martin
Music

WWE Tribute to the Troops 2017 Results

Cassidy
WWE Show Reports

WWE Tribute to the Troops 2017 Results

Cassidy
WWE Show Reports

WWE NXT on USA Results: December 13, 2017

Cassidy
WWE NXT

WWE NXT on USA Results: December 13, 2017

Cassidy
WWE NXT

WWE Clash of Champions 2017 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

WWE Clash of Champions 2017 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

WWE Spoilers: Final card for Clash of Champions 2017

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Final card for Clash of Champions 2017

Cassidy
Wrestling News

Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE CLASH OF CHAMPIONS 2017

Matthew Martin
WWE

Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE CLASH OF CHAMPIONS 2017

Matthew Martin
WWE

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: December 12, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: December 12, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown