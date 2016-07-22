WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: December 12, 2017

Friend or Foe?

Five nights before Clash of Champions, the 956th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH. Before Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn put their WWE careers on the line in a tag match against Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura where SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon will serve as the Special Referee this Sunday at Clash of Champions, Kevin Owens would have Sami Zayn in his corner as Owens would go one-on-one with “The Artist” Shinsuke Nakamura, who would have Randy Orton in his corner. Also, before AJ Styles defends the WWE Championship against Jinder Mahal at Clash of Champions this Sunday, champion and challenger would have one last face-off before their title rematch. What will happen when “The Phenomenal One” and “The Modern Day Maharaja” are in the same ring at the same time with Clash of Champions less than a week away?

Match Results

Non-Title: Charlotte Flair def. Ruby Riott (with Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan) by DQ after Natalya interferes.

Non-Title: Dolph Ziggler def. Baron Corbin by DQ after Bobby Roode interferes.

The Bludgeon Brothers def. Colin Delaney & Joe Monroe (local competitors) by Rowan pinning Colin Delaney following the double arm-lift crucifix powerbomb.

Non-Title: Rusev & Aiden English def. The Usos by Aiden English pinning Jimmy Uso following a snap facebuster.

Kevin Owens (with Sami Zayn) def. Shinsuke Nakamura (with Randy Orton) by pin following the Pop-Up Powerbomb after a distraction by Sami Zayn.

