WWE NXT on USA Results: December 13, 2017

The broadcast premiere of WWE NXT on the USA Network came to you from Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. Confirmed for the NXT special was a #1 Contender’s Qualifying Match between Aleister Black and Adam Cole where the winner would earn a spot in the upcoming #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the next challenger for Andrade “Cien” Almas’ NXT Championship with Adam Cole’s Undisputed Era teammates Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly banned from ringside. Plus, NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas would be in action.

Match Results

Non-Title: Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Zelina Vega) def. Fabian Aichner by pin following the Hammerlock DDT.

The Authors of Pain (with Paul Ellering) def. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch by Akam pinning Oney Lorcan following the Last Chapter.

#1 Contender’s Qualifying Match: Aleister Black def. Adam Cole by pin following Black Mass to advance to the #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match.

