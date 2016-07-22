WWE NXT on USA Results: December 13, 2017

Posted on by Cassidy
WWE NXT

The broadcast premiere of WWE NXT on the USA Network came to you from Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. Confirmed for the NXT special was a #1 Contender’s Qualifying Match between Aleister Black and Adam Cole where the winner would earn a spot in the upcoming #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the next challenger for Andrade “Cien” Almas’ NXT Championship with Adam Cole’s Undisputed Era teammates Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly banned from ringside. Plus, NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas would be in action.

Match Results

  • Non-Title: Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Zelina Vega) def. Fabian Aichner by pin following the Hammerlock DDT.
  • The Authors of Pain (with Paul Ellering) def. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch by Akam pinning Oney Lorcan following the Last Chapter.
  • #1 Contender’s Qualifying Match: Aleister Black def. Adam Cole by pin following Black Mass to advance to the #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match.

What did you think of WWE NXT on the USA Network? Post your comments in the box below.

Tags

