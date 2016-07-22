WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: November 28, 2017

Outsmarting Authority.

The 954th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. Last week on SmackDown LIVE, SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon left Daniel Bryan in charge of the show under the assumption that the SmackDown LIVE General Manager would fire Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn after their Lumberjack Match against The New Day. However, Daniel would not fire Owens & Zayn but the GM would put Kevin Owens in a one-on-one match with Randy Orton on this week’s SmackDown LIVE. While Owens originally looked like he was going to argue with Daniel about the match, Owens thought better of it and actually thanked the GM! What will Shane McMahon have to say about Daniel Bryan not firing Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn? Will Randy Orton get his revenge on Kevin Owens for Owens’ involvement at Survivor Series? Also on SmackDown LIVE, as WWE Champion AJ Styles prepares for his WWE Championship rematch against Jinder Mahal at Clash of Champions in a few weeks, “The Phenomenal One” would face Jinder’s lackeys, The Singh Brothers, in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Having easily defeated The Singh Brothers in one-on-one competition in the past, can the WWE Champion defeat both brothers in the same match? What role will Jinder Mahal play in the match?

Match Results

Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston (with Big E) def. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin by Xavier Woods pinning Shelton Benjamin following the Up, Up, Down, Down.

The Bludgeon Brothers def. The Hype Bros by Rowan pinning Zack Ryder following the double arm-lift crucifix powerbomb.

2-on-1 Tornado Handicap Match: AJ Styles def. The Singh Brothers (with Jinder Mahal) by pinning Samir Singh following a second rope Styles Clash on top of Sunil Singh.

6-Woman Tag: The Riott Squad def. Charlotte Flair, Natalya, & Naomi by Ruby Riott pinning Charlotte Flair following the Riott Kick.

No DQ: Sami Zayn Banned: Kevin Owens def. Randy Orton by pin following a frog splash.

