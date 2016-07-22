WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: October 31, 2017

The 950th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE was a special Halloween episode and it came to you, live, from the Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, VA. With Survivor Series just a few weeks away, Team RAW and Team SmackDown LIVE have both begun to take shape with Team RAW boasting WWE Hall of Famer and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle as well as Braun Strowman and three to-be-named teammates while Team SmackDown LIVE has secured “The Viper” Randy Orton, who defeated Sami Zayn last week to earn the spot on the team. However, Team SmackDown LIVE would begin to fill up this week with two Survivor Series Qualifying Matches as, after failing to help Sami Zayn secure a spot on the team last week, Kevin Owens would try for a spot on Team SmackDown LIVE when Owens goes one-on-one with Shinsuke Nakamura! Plus, with Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler each holding a victory over the other, the ‘rubber match’ would take place on SmackDown LIVE as “The Glorious One” and the self-proclaimed “greatest in-ring performer in WWE history” would go one-on-one in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match where the first Superstar to score two falls by pinfall, submission, disqualification, or count-out will win the match and will also earn their way onto Team SmackDown LIVE at Survivor Series! AJ Styles would also be in action on SmackDown LIVE as, with “The Phenomenal One” hot on the heels of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, AJ would go one-on-one with one-half of The Singh Brothers, Samir Singh, who will attempt to make Jinder proud and do what his brother Sunil could not do last week.

Match Results

Survivor Series Qualifying Match: 2-out-of-3 Falls: First Fall: Dolph Ziggler def. Bobby Roode by pin following a super kick to score the first fall.

Survivor Series Qualifying Match: 2-out-of-3 Falls: Second Fall: Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler by roll-up after sending Dolph Ziggler face-first into the ring post to score the second fall.

Survivor Series Qualifying Match: 2-out-of-3 Falls: Third Fall: Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler by pin following the Glorious DDT to score the third and final fall. As a result, Bobby Roode qualifies for Team SmackDown LIVE at Survivor Series.

Non-Title: Baron Corbin and Sin Cara fight to a No Contest.

AJ Styles def. Samir Singh (with Jinder Mahal & Sunil Singh) by pin with the Styles Clash.

Rusev (with Aiden English) def. Big E (with Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) by pin following the Machka Kick.

Survivor Series Qualifying Match: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Kevin Owens by pin following the Kinshasa to qualify for Team SmackDown LIVE at Survivor Series.

