WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: October 24, 2017

Viper’s Revenge.

The 949th edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, WI. With the world still buzzing about Shane McMahon leading the SmackDown LIVE invasion of RAW last night where the blue brand made an emphatic statement ahead of Survivor Series, where RAW and SmackDown LIVE Superstars will compete against each other, by attacking every RAW Superstar in sight in the backstage area, Shane McMahon would make his first appearance on SmackDown LIVE since his vicious Falls Count Anywhere Hell in a Cell Match against Kevin Owens at WWE Hell in a Cell. What will the SmackDown LIVE Commissioner have to say about Sami Zayn saving Kevin Owens at WWE Hell in a Cell? What else does Shane have up his sleeve as the war against RAW at Survivor Series draws near? Also on SmackDown LIVE, after AJ Styles confronted WWE Champion Jinder Mahal last week and made clear his intentions to challenge “The Modern Day Maharaja” for the WWE Championship, Jinder decided to put one of The Singh Brothers, Sunil, in a match against AJ Styles on this week’s SmackDown LIVE, saying that Sunil will compete in Jinder’s “honor”. How will Sunil fare in a one-on-one match against AJ Styles? Will Jinder Mahal have a response to what Brock Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman had to say about him on RAW?

Match Results

Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin def. The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (with Big E) by Chad Gable pinning Xavier Woods following a kick to the back from Shelton Benjamin.

Non-Title: Sin Cara def. Baron Corbin by DQ after Baron Corbin ignores the referee’s five-count.

AJ Styles def. Sunil Singh (with Samir Singh) by submission to the Calf Crusher.

Fatal 5-Way Match: Becky Lynch def. Carmella (with James Ellsworth), Naomi, Tamina (with Lana), & Charlotte Flair by Carmella submitting to Becky Lynch’s Dis-Arm-Her to become the captain of Team SmackDown LIVE at Survivor Series.

Survivor Series Qualifying Match: Randy Orton def. Sami Zayn by pin following the RKO after a low blow to earn a spot on Team SmackDown LIVE at Survivor Series.

See page 2 for detailed results.