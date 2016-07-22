WWE No Mercy 2017 Results

The Beast Survives.

The 13th edition of WWE No Mercy was a RAW exclusive pay-per-view and it came to you, live on the WWE Network, from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. In a monstrous clash of WrestleMania proportions, RAW’s two resident unstoppable leviathans would shake LA to its core as “The Beast” Brock Lesnar would put the Universal Championship on the line against “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman at No Mercy. In recent weeks, Braun Strowman has dominated Brock Lesnar like no one in history, repeatedly getting the better of “The Beast” at every turn, establishing himself as the biggest threat to Brock’s Universal Championship. Can the Staples Center withstand the knock-down, drag-out brawl between these two powerful monsters? Which behemoth will walk out of No Mercy as the Universal Champion?

In a match that could easily headline WrestleMania, the two most polarizing figures in WWE today would go one-on-one for the first time ever as sixteen-time former World Champion John Cena would face “The Big Dog” Roman Reigns at No Mercy. In the build-up to a Hollywood showdown for the ages, John Cena and Roman Reigns have not held back in their verbal sparring with one another with Cena calling Reigns a “carbon copy” of John Cena while Reigns has called Cena a “fake ass bitch” and a “hypocrite” with both Superstars making it clear that this is far from a friendly rivalry. Now, at No Mercy, the time for talk will be over when these two former World Champions step into the ring to face each other one-on-one. Which one of these certified main eventers will emerge from “The City of Lights” having scored a huge victory? Can Roman Reigns prove that he is more than just a carbon copy of John Cena or will John Cena prove that Roman Reigns is not on his level?

In what began as a simple one-on-one rematch for the RAW Women’s Championship at No Mercy has become a multi-woman war for supremacy in the RAW Women’s Division as Alexa Bliss would face her toughest challenge as the RAW Women’s Champion when “The Goddess” defends the title in a Fatal 5-Way Match against “The Boss” Sasha Banks, the dominant Nia Jax, the outspoken Emma, and the returning Bayley in a match where the first Superstar to score a pinfall or submission will walk out as the RAW Women’s Champion with Alexa not even having to be involved in the decision to lose the title. With the odds highly stacked against her, can Alexa Bliss find a way to leave No Mercy with the title or are we guaranteed a new champion?

Ever since their much-anticipated reunion was solidified by winning the RAW Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam last month, Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins have breathed life into the RAW tag team division, but one team that is not ready to be cast aside by the reunited Shield brethren is Cesaro & Sheamus as “The Bar” are determined to prove that, unlike Ambrose & Rollins, they are an unstoppable and unified force in the tag team division and the former tag team champions will get their chance to regain the gold at No Mercy when Cesaro & Sheamus challenge Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins for the RAW Tag Team Titles. Also, in the continuing psychological battle between Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt, these two rivals would face off one more time “man-to-man” at No Mercy when Finn Balor goes one-on-one with Bray Wyatt.

After defeating Elias, The Hardy Boyz, and The Miztourage in a Six Pack Challenge on RAW to earn the opportunity, Kurt Angle’s son Jason Jordan would get the biggest opportunity of his career at No Mercy as Jason Jordan would challenge The Miz for the prestigious Intercontinental Championship. Also, after making his arrival on 205 Live and immediately confronting WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, the loudmouthed Enzo Amore will get the opportunity to dethrone “The King of the Cruiserweights” at No Mercy when Enzo challenges Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Title.

Match Results

Kickoff Match: Elias def. Apollo Crews (with Titus O’Neil) by pin following Drift Away.

Intercontinental Championship: The Miz (c) (with The Miztourage) def. Jason Jordan by pin following the Skull Crushing Finale after interference from The Miztourage to retain.

Man-To-Man: Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt by pin following the Coup de Grace.

RAW Tag Team Championship: Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins (c) def. Cesaro & Sheamus by Dean Ambrose (c) pinning Sheamus following Dirty Deeds to retain.

RAW Women’s Championship: Fatal 5-Way Match: Alexa Bliss (c) def. Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Emma, & Bayley by pinning Bayley following the DDT to retain.

Roman Reigns def. John Cena by pin following the Spear.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Enzo Amore def. Neville (c) by pin following a low blow to win the WWE Cruiserweight Title.

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) def. Braun Strowman by pin following the F-5 to retain.

