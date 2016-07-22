WWE Spoilers: Two more title matches announced for WWE Hell in a Cell

WWE Spoilers: Two more title matches announced for WWE Hell in a CellPosted on September 21, 2017 by Cassidy Wrestling NewsShare On: Tweet The ninth annual WWE Hell in a Cell will be a SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, two weeks from this Sunday on October 8 from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. As announced on this week’s SmackDown LIVE, the SmackDown Tag Team Championship and the SmackDown Women’s Championship will be on the line at the event. Here is the current card for WWE Hell in a Cell: Hell in a Cell Match: Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Usos SmackDown Women’s Championship: Natalya (c) vs. Charlotte Flair What do you think of the updated card? Post your comments in the box below.