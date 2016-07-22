WWE Spoilers: Two more title matches announced for WWE Hell in a Cell

The ninth annual WWE Hell in a Cell will be a SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, two weeks from this Sunday on October 8 from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. As announced on this week’s SmackDown LIVE, the SmackDown Tag Team Championship and the SmackDown Women’s Championship will be on the line at the event. Here is the current card for WWE Hell in a Cell:

Hell in a Cell Match: Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Usos

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Natalya (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

What do you think of the updated card? Post your comments in the box below.