WWE Spoilers: Two more title matches announced for WWE Hell in a Cell

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

The ninth annual WWE Hell in a Cell will be a SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, two weeks from this Sunday on October 8 from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. As announced on this week’s SmackDown LIVE, the SmackDown Tag Team Championship and the SmackDown Women’s Championship will be on the line at the event. Here is the current card for WWE Hell in a Cell:

  • Hell in a Cell Match: Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
  • WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Usos
  • SmackDown Women’s Championship: Natalya (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

What do you think of the updated card? Post your comments in the box below.

Latest Articles

WWE Spoilers: Two more title matches announced for WWE Hell in a Cell

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Two more title matches announced for WWE Hell in a Cell

Cassidy
Wrestling News

How WWE RAW can compete with Monday Night Football

Matthew Martin
WWE

How WWE RAW can compete with Monday Night Football

Matthew Martin
WWE

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: September 19, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: September 19, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: September 18, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: September 18, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

REVIEW: Mother! is a claustrophobic mess of a movie about nothing

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

REVIEW: Mother! is a claustrophobic mess of a movie about nothing

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: September 12, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: September 12, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: September 11, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: September 11, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

Review: IT is an instant horror classic

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

Review: IT is an instant horror classic

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

WWE Spoilers: Four more matches announced for No Mercy

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Four more matches announced for No Mercy

Cassidy
Wrestling News