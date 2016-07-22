WWE Spoilers: WWE Championship match announced for WWE Hell in a Cell

The ninth annual WWE Hell in a Cell will be a SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, on October 8 from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. As revealed on this week’s SmackDown LIVE, the WWE Championship will be on the line at the event. Here is the current card for WWE Hell in a Cell:

WWE Championship: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

