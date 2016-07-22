WWE RAW Results: July 3, 2017

Not Enough.

Six nights before Great Balls of Fire, the 1258th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ. Last week on RAW, Samoa Joe sent a clear, physical message to the Universal Champion when “The Destroyer” ambushed Brock Lesnar and locked in the Coquina Clutch on “The Beast”, nearly choking the champion out before Superstars came out to break it up. Now, with their showdown for the Universal Championship coming up this Sunday at Great Balls of Fire, will Brock Lesnar be on hand to retaliate against Samoa Joe? Has “The Beast” finally met his match in “The Destroyer”? Also, after being hurled into the side of an ambulance by Braun Strowman last week, Roman Reigns has to be seething ahead of his Ambulance Match against “The Monster Among Men” at Great Balls of Fire. Will “The Big Dog” seek revenge against Braun Strowman ahead of their Ambulance Match?

Match Results

Sasha Banks & Bayley def. Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax by Alexa Bliss submitting to Sasha Banks’ Bank Statement.

Cedric Alexander def. Noam Dar (with Alicia Fox) by pin following the Lumbar Check.

Intercontinental Championship: The Miz (c) (with Maryse & The Miztourage) def. Heath Slater (with Rhyno) by pin following the Skull Crushing Finale after a distraction by The Miztourage to retain.

Seth Rollins def. Curt Hawkins by pin following the Rainmaker Knee.

Non-Title: Neville def. Mustafa Ali by submission to the Rings of Saturn.

Finn Balor def. Cesaro (with Sheamus) by pin following the Coup de Grace after Elias Samson and The Hardy Boyz get involved.

Braun Strowman def. Apollo Crews (with Titus O’Neil) by pin following three running powerslams.

