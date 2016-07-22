WWE Spoilers: Ambulance Match announced for Great Balls of Fire

The inaugural edition of WWE Great Balls of Fire will be a RAW exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, two weeks from this Sunday on July 9 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. As announced on this week’s RAW, an Ambulance Match will take place at the pay-per-view. Here is the current card for Great Balls of Fire:

  • Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe
  • Ambulance Match: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

In an Ambulance Match, the only way the match can end is when a Superstar puts their opponent into an ambulance and shutting both doors. The match will have no pinfalls, no submissions, no disqualifications, and no count-outs. This will be the fifth Ambulance Match in WWE history (the most recent Ambulance Match was in 2015) and the first for both Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

