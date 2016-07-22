WWE RAW Results: May 8, 2017

The 1250th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you from the O2 Arena in London, England. As RAW goes “across the pond” to the UK, new #1 Contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championship would be decided as teams like The Golden Truth, Heath Slater & Rhyno, Gallows & Anderson, Enzo & Big Cass, and Cesaro & Sheamus would compete in Tag Team Turmoil to determine who will be the next team to challenge The Hardy Boyz for the RAW Tag Team Titles. Also, after a stellar Triple Threat Match last week saw The Miz take advantage of Samoa Joe attacking Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt attacking Finn Balor to become the #1 Contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Now that “The A-Lister” has a future shot at Dean Ambrose’s Intercontinental Title, when will The Miz receive his shot at the gold? How will Seth Rollins and Finn Balor respond to Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt costing them the match last week?

Match Results

The Miz (with Maryse) def. Finn Balor by DQ after The Miz orders the referee to end the match.

Maryse Banned from Ringside: Finn Balor def. The Miz by pin following the Coup de Grace.

Non-Title: Alexa Bliss (with Nia Jax) def. Mickie James (with Bayley) by pin after pulling Mickie James off of the top rope following a distraction by Nia Jax.

Kalisto and Braun Strowman fight to a No Contest after Roman Reigns attacks Braun Strowman.

#1 Contenders’ Tag Team Turmoil: Match #1: Cesaro & Sheamus def. Enzo & Big Cass by Enzo Amore tapping out to Cesaro’s Sharpshooter to advance.

#1 Contenders’ Tag Team Turmoil: Match #2: Cesaro & Sheamus def. Heath Slater & Rhyno by Sheamus pinning Heath Slater following the Brogue Kick to advance.

#1 Contenders’ Tag Team Turmoil: Match #3: Cesaro & Sheamus def. Gallows & Anderson by Sheamus pinning Luke Gallows following the Brogue Kick to advance.

#1 Contenders’ Tag Team Turmoil: Match #4: Cesaro & Sheamus def. The Golden Truth by Cesaro rolling up R-Truth to become the #1 Contenders for the RAW Tag Team Titles.

Seth Rollins def. Samoa Joe by DQ after Samoa Joe sends Seth Rollins into the exposed steel turnbuckle.

TJP def. Jack Gallagher by roll-up with the tights.

Sasha Banks def. Alicia Fox by pin with the double knees off of the top rope.

Non-Title: Bray Wyatt def. Dean Ambrose by pin following Sister Abigail after a shot with the Intercontinental Title belt by The Miz.

