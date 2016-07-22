WWE Spoilers: Final card for Backlash 2017

The thirteenth edition of WWE Backlash will be a SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, this Sunday night, May 21, at 8/7c from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. With three championship matches as well as the in-ring SmackDown LIVE debut of Shinsuke Nakamura, here is the final card for Backlash:

WWE Championship: Randy Orton (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

United States Championship: Kevin Owens (c) vs. AJ Styles

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Breezango

6-Woman Tag: Naomi, Charlotte Flair, & Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Carmella, & Tamina (with James Ellsworth)

Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan

Kickoff Match: Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English

The Backlash Kickoff will start an hour before the pay-per-view at 7/6c exclusively on the WWE Network. In addition to analysis from the Kickoff Panel, the Kickoff will also feature the match between Tye Dillinger and Aiden English.

