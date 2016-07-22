WWE Spoilers: Final card for Backlash 2017

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

The thirteenth edition of WWE Backlash will be a SmackDown LIVE exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, this Sunday night, May 21, at 8/7c from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. With three championship matches as well as the in-ring SmackDown LIVE debut of Shinsuke Nakamura, here is the final card for Backlash:

  • WWE Championship: Randy Orton (c) vs. Jinder Mahal
  • United States Championship: Kevin Owens (c) vs. AJ Styles
  • Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Breezango
  • 6-Woman Tag: Naomi, Charlotte Flair, & Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Carmella, & Tamina (with James Ellsworth)
  • Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin
  • Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan
  • Kickoff Match: Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English

The Backlash Kickoff will start an hour before the pay-per-view at 7/6c exclusively on the WWE Network. In addition to analysis from the Kickoff Panel, the Kickoff will also feature the match between Tye Dillinger and Aiden English.

Want to make some money just for making Backlash predictions? Sign up for the TWO Prediction League now and enter your picks for the chance to win! https://www.talkwhateveronline.com/home/prediction-league/mypicks/

What do you think of the card for Backlash? Post your comments in the box below.

Latest Articles

WWE Spoilers: Final card for Backlash 2017

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Final card for Backlash 2017

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 16, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 16, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE Spoilers: Five matches announced for Extreme Rules

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Five matches announced for Extreme Rules

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE RAW Results: May 15, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: May 15, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

Doctor Who S10E05: Oxygen – A lot of hot air in an episode that can’t meet its high aspirations

Kevin Boyle
TV Blogs

Doctor Who S10E05: Oxygen – A lot of hot air in an episode that can’t meet its high aspirations

Kevin Boyle
TV Blogs

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 9, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: May 9, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: May 8, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: May 8, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

Review: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, VOLUME 2 is almost perfect

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

Review: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, VOLUME 2 is almost perfect

Matthew Martin
Movie Reviews

Fargo S03E03 Review: The Law of Non-Contradiction – Odd episode that shouldn’t work, but does.

Salome G
TV Blogs

Fargo S03E03 Review: The Law of Non-Contradiction – Odd episode that shouldn’t work, but does.

Salome G
TV Blogs