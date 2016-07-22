WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: April 11, 2017

Phenomenal #1 Contender.

The 921st edition of WWE SmackDown LIVE came to you, live, from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Last night on RAW, the first night of the Superstar Shake-Up saw some major stars jump from SmackDown LIVE to RAW as the #1 Contender for the WWE Championship Bray Wyatt, The Miz & Maryse, Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Curt Hawkins, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, color commentator David Otunga, Heath Slater & Rhyno, and Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose all found new homes on Monday nights! Now, it’s SmackDown LIVE’s turn as the world will find out who the blue brand gets from RAW in the second half of the Superstar Shake-Up. Will we see new champions arrive on SmackDown LIVE? How will the Superstar Shake-Up further affect RAW’s Payback pay-per-view in just under three weeks?

Match Results

Non-Title: Randy Orton def. Erick Rowan by DQ after Erick Rowan uses the steel steps.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) def. American Alpha by Jey Uso (c) pinning Chad Gable following the Uso Splash to retain.

Mojo Rawley def. Jinder Mahal by pin following the running forearm after Rob Gronkowski throws his drink in the face of Jinder Mahal.

Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English by pin following the Tye Breaker.

#1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match: AJ Styles def. Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin by pinning Sami Zayn following the Phenomenal Forearm to become the new #1 Contender for the United States Title.

Superstar Shake-Up Results

RAW to SmackDown LIVE United States Champion Kevin Owens Sami Zayn The Shining Stars (Primo & Epico) Jinder Mahal Tamina Charlotte Flair Sin Cara Rusev Lana The New Day (Big E, Xavier Woods, & Kofi Kingston) Byron Saxton



