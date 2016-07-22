WWE RAW Results: April 24, 2017

No One Is Safe.

Six nights before Payback, the 1248th edition of WWE Monday Night RAW came to you, live, from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO. Last week on RAW, Braun Strowman continued his path of destruction throughout RAW, destroying The Golden Truth and literally throwing Kalisto in the trash. This all culminated in a main event that saw Braun Strowman square off with “The World’s Largest Athlete” Big Show and, in that hard-hitting match, Braun would manage a gargantuan superplex to Big Show that would completely collapse the ring with “The Monster Among Men” somehow managing to walk away from the destruction on his own! Now, with a match against Roman Reigns coming up this Sunday at Payback, Braun Strowman would be targeted by the man he threw in the trash last week, Kalisto, as the high flyer will go one-on-one with Braun Strowman in the rarely seen Dumpster Match, where the first Superstar to put their opponent in a dumpster and close the lid will be declared the winner! Will Braun toss Kalisto in the trash again or will Kalisto somehow find a way to upset “The Monster Among Men” in this unique matchup?

Match Results

Matt Hardy (with Jeff Hardy) def. Sheamus (with Cesaro) by pin following the Twist of Fate after a distraction by Jeff Hardy.

Austin Aries & Jack Gallagher def. Neville & T.J. Perkins by Austin Aries pinning T.J. Perkins following the Discus Fivearm.

Dumpster Match: Kalisto def. Braun Strowman.

Dana Brooke def. Alicia Fox by pin with the Samoan Driver.

6-Man Tag: Seth Rollins, Big Cass, & Finn Balor def. Samoa Joe and Gallows & Anderson by Seth Rollins pinning Karl Anderson following the Rainmaker Knee.

Sasha Banks def. Alexa Bliss by intentional count-out.

Apollo Crews def. Curt Hawkins by pin with the spinning sitout powerbomb.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: The Miz (with Maryse) and Dean Ambrose & Chris Jericho fight to a No Contest after The Miz abandons the match.

