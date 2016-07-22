WWE: Upcoming pay-per-view schedule for April to August

Posted on by Cassidy
Wrestling News

Since the return of the brand extension last July, WWE’s pay-per-view schedule has been altered quite a bit as WWE aims to have regular brand-exclusive pay-per-views for RAW and SmackDown LIVE in addition to their “Big Four” pay-per-views where both brands are represented. Here is the current WWE pay-per-view schedule for April 2017 to August 2017:

  • RAW Presents: WWE Payback (5th Annual) – April 30 from the SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, CA
  • SmackDown LIVE Presents: WWE Backlash (13th Edition) – May 21 from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL
  • RAW Presents: WWE Extreme Rules (9th Annual) – June 4 from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD
  • SmackDown LIVE Presents: WWE Money-in-Bank (8th Annual) – June 18 from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO
  • RAW Presents: WWE Bad Blood (4th Edition) – July 9 from the XL Center in Hartford, CT
  • SmackDown LIVE Presents: WWE Battleground (5th Annual) – July 23 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA
  • RAW & SmackDown LIVE Present: WWE SummerSlam (30th Annual) – August 20 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

Will you be attending any of these events? Post your comments in the box below.

Tags

Latest Articles

The Animated Series kept Star Trek (boldly) going…

Matthew Martin
TV Blogs

The Animated Series kept Star Trek (boldly) going…

Matthew Martin
TV Blogs

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: April 4, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: April 4, 2017

Cassidy
WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW Results: April 3, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE RAW Results: April 3, 2017

Cassidy
WWE Raw

WWE WrestleMania 33 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

WWE WrestleMania 33 Results

Cassidy
WWE PPVs

NXT TakeOver: Orlando 2017 Results

Cassidy
WWE NXT, WWE PPVs

NXT TakeOver: Orlando 2017 Results

Cassidy
WWE NXT, WWE PPVs

Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE WrestleMania 33

Matthew Martin
WWE

Your SO OF COURSE preview of WWE WrestleMania 33

Matthew Martin
WWE

WWE Spoilers: Final card for WrestleMania 33

Cassidy
Wrestling News

WWE Spoilers: Final card for WrestleMania 33

Cassidy
Wrestling News

Interview: Ricky Morton

Josh Modaberi
Wrestling Interviews

Interview: Ricky Morton

Josh Modaberi
Wrestling Interviews