WWE: Upcoming pay-per-view schedule for April to August

Since the return of the brand extension last July, WWE’s pay-per-view schedule has been altered quite a bit as WWE aims to have regular brand-exclusive pay-per-views for RAW and SmackDown LIVE in addition to their “Big Four” pay-per-views where both brands are represented. Here is the current WWE pay-per-view schedule for April 2017 to August 2017:

RAW Presents: WWE Payback (5th Annual) – April 30 from the SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, CA

SmackDown LIVE Presents: WWE Backlash (13th Edition) – May 21 from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL

RAW Presents: WWE Extreme Rules (9th Annual) – June 4 from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD

SmackDown LIVE Presents: WWE Money-in-Bank (8th Annual) – June 18 from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO

RAW Presents: WWE Bad Blood (4th Edition) – July 9 from the XL Center in Hartford, CT

SmackDown LIVE Presents: WWE Battleground (5th Annual) – July 23 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

RAW & SmackDown LIVE Present: WWE SummerSlam (30th Annual) – August 20 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

