WWE Spoilers: Final card for Payback 2017

The fifth annual WWE Payback will be a RAW exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, this Sunday night, April 30, at 8/7c from the SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, CA. Payback will feature the first ever House of Horrors Match as well as four championship matches. Here is the final card for Payback 2017:

House of Horrors Match: Non-Title: Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

United States Championship: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Chris Jericho

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

RAW Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

RAW Tag Team Championship: The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

Kickoff Match: Enzo & Big Cass vs. Gallows & Anderson

Miz TV with Guest Finn Balor (Kickoff Exclusive)

While the exact details of the House of Horrors Match have not been revealed, it was stated on RAW that the match will start in the House of Horrors, which will be located outside of the arena, and the match will end inside the ring (presumably by pinfall or submission). It’s expected that the portion of the match inside the House of Horrors will be taped before the pay-per-view with the in-ring portion being shown live.

In the United States Championship match, if Chris Jericho wins the United States Title, he will become a member of the SmackDown LIVE roster. However, if Kevin Owens retains the title, then Chris Jericho will remain a part of RAW.

The Payback Kickoff will start an hour before the pay-per-view at 7/6c on the WWE Network and will feature analysis from the Kickoff Panel which will consist of Renee Young, host of “The Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast” Sam Roberts, and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler. The Kickoff will also feature the tag team match between Enzo & Big Cass and Gallows & Anderson as well as the Miz TV segment with The Miz and his guest Finn Balor.

Season 2 of the Talk Wrestling Online Prediction League is now open! Enter your predictions for Payback at the following link for the chance to win some money! https://www.talkwhateveronline.com/home/prediction-league/mypicks/

What do you think of the Payback card? Post your comments in the box below.