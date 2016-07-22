WWE Spoilers: Four championship matches confirmed for Payback

The fifth annual WWE Payback will be a RAW exclusive pay-per-view and it will come to you, live on the WWE Network, two weeks from this Sunday on April 30 from the SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, CA. As confirmed on this week’s and last week’s RAW, four championship matches have been announced for Payback. Here is the current card for Payback:

WWE Championship: House of Horrors Match: Randy Orton (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

United States Championship: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Chris Jericho

Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

RAW Tag Team Championship: The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

Despite the WWE Championship still being exclusive to SmackDown LIVE, the Superstar Shake-Up saw Bray Wyatt traded to RAW which is why the House of Horrors Match for the title will be taking place at Payback (a RAW exclusive pay-per-view). If Randy Orton retains the title, then the WWE Title will remain a part of SmackDown LIVE, but if Bray Wyatt wins the title, then the WWE Title will become a part of RAW. As of this post, WWE has not revealed what the House of Horrors Match will be though the rumor is that it will be similar to the Asylum Match that Dean Ambrose and Chris Jericho had last year.

The match for the United States Championship between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho was made before the Superstar Shake-Up saw Kevin Owens and the United States Title drafted to SmackDown LIVE. However, unlike the WWE Title match, the United States Championship will remain a part of SmackDown LIVE regardless of who leaves Payback as the United States Champion. Currently, Kevin Owens is a SmackDown LIVE Superstar and Chris Jericho is a RAW Superstar, but if Chris Jericho wins the United States Title, then he will become a member of the SmackDown LIVE roster by virtue of being the champion. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens will remain a SmackDown LIVE Superstar regardless of if he keeps the title or loses it.

What do you think of the current card for Payback? Post your comments in the box below.